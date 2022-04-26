The Southern baseball team showed a lot more offensive fight last weekend, but the Jaguars still came out dropping two of three at Texas Southern.
The Jaguars clubbed seven home runs in the series and scored 27 runs on 29 hits but got outscored in a pair of seesaw battles after breezing through the opener 11-0 on Friday.
“It was a dogfight Saturday and Sunday,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “They’d throw a punch, and we’d punch back but we couldn’t get it done in the end.
“I thought we played well in all three facets of the game. We had one error Saturday and Sunday. We pitched good enough to win two of three, but baseball happens. Our guys showed some toughness and resilience. I’m proud of how we played even though we didn’t come out on top.”
Losing two of three dropped the jaguars (13-25, 10-8) to four games behind Prairie View in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division, which swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and three games behind Grambling, which swept Alcorn State.
The Jaguars aren’t scheduled to play a midweek game but might play host to Nicholls State on Wednesday, Crenshaw said. The game was scheduled for April 12 at Lee-Hines Field but postponed because of bad weather.
Southern's next conference series is this weekend at Grambling.
Southern got off to a great start last Friday as Joseph Battaglia pitched a seven-inning shutout, allowing six hits without a walk and striking out three for his fifth conference victory. The game was scoreless for five innings but Southern hit four homers, including a grand slam in the seventh inning by Jaylen Armstrong, which activated the mercy rule in an 11-0 victory.
The Jaguars led twice in the early going Saturday, 1-0 and 5-2, but a four-run fifth inning put the home team on top. Southern rallied to tie the game in the eighth and the ninth inning, but the Tigers hit a pair of sacrifice flies in the eighth for the 9-7 victory.
Tremaine Spears had four hits, including a homer, and O’Neill Burgos his second homer of the series to drive in two runs.
The finale was a wild one with O’Neill Burgos hitting a three-run double in the seventh and Jovante Dorris a two-run single in a four run eight as the Jaguars surged into a 9-7 lead. JJ Rollon had a run-scoring single, but Dorris was thrown out at home on the play.
TSU then rallied to win it with three runs in the eighth inning, a rallied capped by Gabe Vasquez’s two-run double off Southern closer Enrique Ozoa.
Dorris, Rollon, Burgos and Spears had four hits each in the series and Armstrong. Burgos had two homers and seven RBIs.
The Jaguars made only one error all weekend but may have lost shortstop Justin Wiley for the near future. Wiley aggravated a hamstring injury on Friday and was replaced by Caleb tart, who responded with three hits.
“He has to go through some tests and rehab,” Crenshaw said. “He might be out this weekend.”
Infielder Hunter Tabb returned to play defensively only and goes back for X-rays on his fractured hand this week. Gustavo Nava Sanchez will also get checked out by a doctor this week for an injured hand, Crenshaw said.