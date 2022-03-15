Hello, my name is. . .
Eric Dooley is a familiar name at Southern, but spring is the time for the first-year Jaguars coach to really get to know his players. He has seen their work habits in conditioning and the weight room, and emphasized the mental approach. It’s when practice begins that he really gets a taste of them and vice versa. When he sees which players will practice hard, he’ll know which ones he can rely on. Likewise, the players will learn how Dooley sounds when he means business.
Quarterback derby
Ladarius Skelton is gone after holding the job for the past 3½ seasons. Bubba McDaniel started seven games last year, but Dooley, who will serve as offensive coordinator, is very particular about his quarterback and has said the race is wide open. McDaniel threw nine TD passes last year but faded late and lost the job to Skelton for the final two games. Transfer Besean McCray was a junior college All-American at Hinds Community College and appears to be the most likely challenger to McDaniel with sophomore Harold Blood also in the mix.
Tweaking the defense
The Jaguars had defensive issues all season, some related to injuries, but that doesn’t mean the unit is in need of an overhaul. It will need to develop depth and find a way to keep playmaker Jordan Lewis healthy. The talent is there. And Dooley wants to start with the defensive line, which will be without DT Davin Cotton while he recovers his health. Losing CB Tamaurice Smith to the transfer portal will hurt. The biggest needs are finding linebackers and a sure-tackling safety. The Jaguars missed way too many tackles in 2021.
Air raid
Southern has been a run-first program for the past 10 seasons and Dooley likes to throw, so the offense will be in transition. Wide outs will be shuttling in and out of four- and five-receiver sets. Six new hands enter with the recruiting class and the top two, Marquis McClain and Jamar Washington, won’t be back. Running backs will have to adapt to running more routes and top returning receiver Ethan Howard may find himself transitioning to wide out from tight end.
Protect and serve
Southern loses two of its best offensive linemen in tackle Ja’Tyre Carter and guard Jonathan Bishop, both all-SWAC players. Filling those openings on top of adapting the unit more to pass blocking sets than straight ahead runs will be the job of line coach Damon Nivens. Conditioning and depth will be a key as the offense will run on tempo to try and overwhelm defenses. Dooley has a good core with center Dallas Black, tackle Jeremiah Stafford and guard Brian Williams and a large pool from which to build depth.