What’s at stake
It’s never too early for a crossroads game, and this is one of them. One of these teams will be 0-2 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play — possibly looking up at 3-0 Prairie View by the end of the day. The sense of urgency should be real in the Jaguars locker room after the debacle against Texas Southern. Call it a wake-up call or an ice-bucket challenge. Southern has to snap out of its stupor quickly. Coaches will say all teams in the SWAC are tough outs, but the Golden Lions are one “W” Jaguar Nation is counting on. Some showy offensive fireworks would be a nice additional reward for the fans' loyalty.
Key matchup
Southern DE Jordan Lewis vs. UAPB LT Mark Evans: A pair of three-time All-SWAC performers will go ahead to head although it won’t be every snap since Lewis plays linebacker in the Jaguars’ base defense. There’s little doubt Lewis will line up at rush end and try to add to his season (three) and career (37) sack totals. Both are fifth-year starters and both are possible NFL draft picks. Evans had allowed only two sacks in 732 pass rush opportunities in four seasons going into the 2022 season.
Players to watch
Jaguars: The passing game has sputtered the past two weeks, but sophomore TE Dupree Fuller could be part of a resurgence. Dooley said the tight ends' time could be coming, and with Ethan Howard hurt, Fuller’s size (6-3, 225) and receiving skills make him a natural red-zone target. He’s the type of player who can burn a defense on third down. DT Jason Dumas is expected to make his Southern debut. Dumas has been slowed by an undisclosed injury but will bring quickness up front and a chance to push the pocket from the inside, boosting the Jaguars' pass rush.
Lions: The UAPB offense has balance because sophomore RB Kayvon Britten is developing into the player his freshman year hinted at. Britten already has 387 yards and four touchdowns with a 6.1 yards per carry average. He’s a physical runner who can make defenses quit tackling in the fourth quarter. Southern has to keep him in check. LB Isaac Peppers is a bull at stopping the run and has the quickness to play sideline to sideline and rush the passer effectively. He was twice SWAC Defensive Player of the Week last season with six tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries.
Facts and figures
Dooley’s first job after leaving Southern in 2010 was as offensive coordinator at UAPB. In 2012, his second season there, the Golden Lions won their first SWAC title since 1956 in his second season. ... Southern P Robens Beauplan is third in the SWAC with a 36.7-yard net punting average. ... Southern has just one player, Chandler Whitfield, with more than five pass receptions. ... UAPB is the alma mater of former Saints All-Pro OT Terron Armstead.
Numbers worth knowing
8.2 – Yards per rush allowed by UAPB defense last week
73 – Southern pass attempts, fewest in SWAC
262.3 – Southern rushing yards per game, tops in SWAC
Prediction and why
Southern 37, UAPB 17
The Jaguars are a far better team than they showed last time out and should have a stronger sense of urgency to go with the home field advantage. Maybe Dooley learned a few things about his team that will help it come out loose and with energy, unlike last week. UAPB had trouble stopping the run last week and if that happens again, it will set up Southern’s passing attack. The Jaguar defense will be looking for early turnovers to jazz up the crowd and grab the momentum. An extra week of preparation for the coaching staff will be another card to play.