Devon Benn can’t do it all himself.
For Southern to operate the run-heavy style it wants, the Jaguars feel they need more from their stable of backs than what they’ve seen after.
With 76 carries, Benn has accounted for more than 40 percent of Southern’s rushing attempts — roughly equal to Herbert Edwards’ share last season when Southern finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 162.3 yards per game.
This year, however, the Jaguars' average has dropped to 141 yards per game, sixth-most in the SWAC.
Southern (2-3, 1-1) will try to re-establish its ground game when it visits West Division-leading Prairie View (3-3, 2-0) for a crucial conference game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Part of the lull in the Jaguars' run game has to do with opponents constantly loading the box with defenders, forcing young quarterback John Lampley to make plays with his arm.
But as coach Dawson Odums noted, the drop in production has a lot to do with Benn working mostly by himself.
Edwards, a senior on last year's team, could lean on Benn when he needed a break.
This season, the Jaguars haven't found a dependable No. 2 rusher.
Benn leads Southern with 316 yards from scrimmage this season. The next-closest running back to Benn is third-stringer Carlos Stephens at 106 yards.
The rest of Southern’s backfield has a combined 120 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Jaguars' reliance on Benn doesn’t stop with the run game, either. Benn is also third on the team with nine receptions.
“It has been mostly (Benn),” Odums said. “During the evaluation period we saw that mostly he’s doing a great job. But we have some other guys that can give him a blow.
“It’s about being fresh. I think that’s what’s happening in the fourth quarter. We’re playing guys for a lot of reps in the first half.”
Odums' evaluation period came Southern's open week, which followed the Jaguars' 20-3 home loss to Alcorn State. Southern simultaneously gave its players rest and tinkered with several aspects of the offense.
Odums declined to detail what those changes might be but said the team has focused this week on getting more running backs involved.
Despite being the No. 2 back, Jamarqueza Mims has yet to contribute much to the offense with the exception of his first career touchdown in a 29-27 win against Alabama A&M on Sept. 22.
Darbbeon Profit also saw limited use the first month of the season after coming off a knee injury that kept him out for all of 2017.
“You’ve got to understand where you fit,” offensive coordinator Chennis Berry said. “Running backs are obviously not just running the ball. They play an important role in protection and they play an important role in the passing game. If you don’t have a complete understanding of the full picture, a Devon does, it limits your time.”