BeSean McCray threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Gold team defeated the Blue team 33-13 in the Southern University spring football game Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
McCray threw a 56-yard scoring pass to Reginald King on the third snap, then added a 6-yarder to Ethan Howard and a 23-yarder to running back JJ Sims. McCray was operating with mostly first-team offensive players against mostly first-team defensive players on the Blue squad.
Sims had a solid day running the ball with 100 yards on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 3 and 38 yards. He caught two passes for 27 yards in the newly-installed offense of first-year coach Eric Dooley that features more passes to backs.
McCray, a transfer from Hinds Community College, also rushed 10 times for 102 yards, not including sacks. He’s competing with junior Bubba McDaniel for the starting job.
McDaniel, who started seven games last season, completed 12 of 22 passes for 222 yards, with scoring passes of 40 yards to Kobe Hartman and 56 yards to Isaiah Taylor, both in the second half. He was 5 of 10 for 52 yards in the first half and also threw one interception in the second half.
Southern’s third quarterback, freshman Harold Blood, was 6 of 10 for 46 yards.
Chandler Whitfield caught three passes for 49 yards, and Howard had four catches for 27 yards with his TD catch.
Cameron Peterson had two sacks for the Blue defense and Jordan Monroe had one. Cornerback Michael Wicker had an interception for the defense. Marcus Bourne blocked an extra point and Jadyn Landrum blocked a field goal attempt.
Southern's special teams struggled with problems on deep snapping. Luke Jackson missed an extra point and field goal attempts of 33 and 57 yards in addition to the blocked field goal. Joshua Griffin made one of his two extra-point attempts.
All stats from the game are unofficial.