1. Howard’s end
Southern leads the SWAC in rushing, but Alcorn’s Jarveon Howard is the individual leading rusher with a 6.7-yard average. He can be stopped, as Mississippi Valley State showed last week, but not at the expense of pass defense. The Jaguars front seven will have its work cut out for it in tackling the 5-foot-10, 200-pound bowling ball. He powers through tackles, which means getting two or three defenders to the ball every carry. The linebackers and safeties have to be aware, also, of the play-action game, because quarterback Aaron Allen is improving as a passer.
2. Start fast
Southern’s offense started fast with a touchdown drive on its first possession last week, then stumbled backward with penalties and other mistakes before cranking it up in the second half. Playing well early means the crowd can get into it and make the visitors feel intimidated. Eric Dooley’s offense is starting to hum, and that means lots of players are getting involved. Quarterback BeSean McCray has developed chemistry with his receivers, and his running skills are better than previously advertised. Last week, Dooley declined the option after winning the coin toss. This time he might take the ball and try to get the jump on the Braves.
3. Lower the flags
Two weeks ago, Southern was leading the SWAC in penalties. They’re No. 6 now but had six in the first half last week, which projects to 12 for the game. The Jaguars committed only one in the second half and needs to keep that discipline for the entire 60 minutes. The offensive line has managed to cut back on false starts, and the defense on the offsides. Penalties can start to play mind games with players, making them feel victimized or snakebitten. The thing to do is flush and go. It’s a sign of a mature football team that it can commit an infraction and then bounce back from the adversity.
4. Set it off
Of all the Southern home games, this one is the jewel. Florida Memorial, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Virginia-Lynchburg and Mississippi Valley State collectively don’t add up to the gameday drama Alcorn State brings. Southern fans had to get tired of losing to the Braves during the previous decade, when Alcorn won nine of 10 and five in a row. Homecoming is next week, but Jaguar Nation needs to bring the energy well before kickoff so it can create a hostile environment and let the visitors know it’s time for Southern to dominate for a while, from the last note of "The Star Spangled Banner" to the final whistle.