The disappointment of squandering a golden opportunity against Florida A&M is subsiding as Southern tries to finish strong in its final two games, beginning with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.
It will be an emotional day for 18 seniors playing for the last time in A.W. Mumford Stadium. Beyond that, the Jaguars still have a lot to play for.
There’s also an outside chance of getting back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race if Prairie View falters in one of its final two games. And even if that doesn’t happen, beating the Delta Devils and Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 26 would give Southern a 7-4 mark, a flip from last season’s 4-7 finish.
“Last week, it was a difficult loss,” Southern defensive back Robert Rhem said. “We’ve got a lot of good seniors, and we’re focused on seeing them out with a bang.”
It would salve some feelings if the Jaguars could end a two-game losing streak in which the offense has struggled with the passing game. Coach Eric Dooley was adamant that the offensive failure should not result in any personnel changes.
In Saturday’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, quarterback BeSean McCray had his second consecutive game of passing for fewer than 100 yards, hitting eight of 20 passes for 88 yards with one interception.
Dooley has said all along that McCray’s numbers are not indicative of only his play but also the offense overall. Dooley said he is not planning any changes at quarterback or any other position.
McCray was shaken up at the end of Saturday’s game, and Harold Blood came in to finish up, hitting two of three passes for 25 yards. Dooley said McCray could have reentered the game.
“As long as BeSean is healthy and we compete in practice, as of now BeSean is still going out as the starting quarterback,” Dooley said Monday on the SWAC coaches Zoom conference. “We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. When BeSean is playing well, he’s playing well.
“He had a couple of games where he didn’t do the things he did in the past. We’ll continue to scratch where it itches, and that’s not one of the places it’s itching right now.”
Dooley was asked at his Tuesday news conference whether he was considering changes at any other offensive positions.
“We’ll keep our game plan,” he said. “Why change something? You don’t have to make holistic change because certain things didn’t go well. You have to continue to work with what you are doing to get better. Why start from ground zero when you are almost halfway there now?
“If you want a prolific passing game, you’ve got to be clicking on all cylinders. Everybody has to be on the same page. Sometimes they are, sometimes they’re not. When you are dealing with individuals, you have to continue to work. Consistency will come.”
Southern outgained FAMU but had to settle for field goals on three trips to the red zone. Two turnovers also led directly to 10 points for the Rattlers.
The Jaguars have to focus this week against a MVSU team that broke an eight-game losing streak with a 30-20 upset of Alabama A&M on Saturday. Quarterback Jalani Eason threw three touchdown passes and the Devils led for most of the game.
“They’re a team that flies around, they’ve always been great defensively,” Dooley said. “They have a quarterback who is playing well. Of course, those guys are going to come in with confidence.
"We know the old saying ‘any given Saturday.’ We understand what we’re up against.”