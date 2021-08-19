Southern coaches looking for depth don’t have to look far among the team’s wide receiver group.
Coach Jason Rollins is all but promising a wide receiver for every occasion.
“We have a bunch of job descriptions, they’re all different and all bring something to the table,” Rollins said before Thursday’s practice. “We won’t have that one guy with 90 catches but they each have a role they’re good at. We’ll see who is good at what and emphasize that. Everyone has a specialty. We want to maximize what they do best.”
Marquis McClain, who transferred from Auburn, led all wide receivers with 12 catches last season, followed by Jorien Vallien with 11, Brandon Hinton with 10 and Corey Williams wotj seven. Added to the mix are transfers Chandler Whitfield, who caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in Saturday’s scrimmage, and Calif Gossett, who caught 26 passes for 245 yards at UL. Whitfield, a former Zachary star, transferred from ULM.
Also back is 5-foot-7 speedster Jamar Washington, who missed the spring season with an injury. Washington caught 25 balls for 341 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 197 yards, averaging 7.6 per carry with three TDs.
Rollins said McClain has been coming on strong after having the spring season under his belt.
“You can see him coming out of his shell the last few practices,” Rollins said. “He’s as advertised, playing like a 6-2, 220-pound receiver should play.
“Gossett has an opportunity to stretch the field vertically and be a big target in the red zone. He’s got a big body with a big catch radius. Very quarterback friendly.”
Scrimmage Saturday
The Jaguars will start at 10 a.m. and try to get 60 or more plays, focusing on situations and special teams. The band will perform at 10:45 a.m. and Fan Day will commence at 11:30 a.m. with players and coaches available to meet and greet fans.
“You come to Southern for the crowds, the tailgating, the tradition,” Rollins said. “It will be good to be in front of the fans again. They push us and make us who we are.
The special teams work will help decide who handles place-kicking and punting. Martell Fontenot is the only upperclassman in the group of four which includes freshmen Luke Jackson, Carson Wilt and Joshua Griffith. Rollins said he’s also looking to solidify kick returners after the Jaguars struggled in that aspect last season.
“We’ll do a lot of special teams, especially getting our special teams on the field and off the field,” Rollins said. “Game day communication is probably the most important part. How we get on and off the field, how we communicate coach to player, player to player, and coach to coach using our headsets.
“We may run more plays and script where the ball will be. With the amount of time we have we want to make it good for the fans and get something out of it ourselves. We’ll do some kicking. Put a little pressure on our freshmen and see how they compete.”
New face
The Jaguars had another addition when wide receiver Danny Jackson joined the team after transferring from Louisville. Rollins said Jackson will play at tight end for now. He and Troy transfer cornerback Terence Dunlap waiting are on paperwork to become eligible, although both can practice. Each has to work out for the allotted time in limited gear before donning full pads.