What’s at stake
Hopes of a division title are only mathematical and could be extinguished after this week. The Jaguars have followed every loss this season with a victory, and getting one here would be momentous. Southern needs three wins against the final four foes to guarantee a winning season, but that’s going to be tough given past performances. There’s no reason to put any stock in Alcorn’s domination during the past 10 games, this is a new year and new team, but it’s still a heavy favorite. If the Jaguars are going to rise up and make a statement, this is the week.
Key matchup
Southern offensive line vs. Alcorn LB Claudin Cherelus: Southern’s offensive line was overwhelmed by Prairie View, and Alcorn State will likewise try to stuff the Jaguars running game and pressure QB Bubba McDaniel. Jonathan Bishop and his mates will have to keep Cherelus out of the backfield. He’s been a busy man with 7½ tackles for loss, including a sack, three hurries and one of 13 Braves’ fumble recoveries. Southern’s O-line got pushed around last week, and the Jaguars won’t win if that happens again.
Players to watch
Jaguars: TE Ethan Howard was missing in action last week, partly because he had to stay in and block. It didn’t help that he had a dropped pass. He’s an important part of the passing game and is essential to keeping teams from stacking the box against the run. Safety Jakoby Pappillion has been inconsistent and needs to set a tone for the secondary to get more physical, as in getting off blocks and making tackles in space. He’s also going to have to support the run game by coming up and hitting ball carriers.
Braves: RB Niko Duffey is a key to the Braves’ offensive success. If Southern can’t keep him under wraps, QB Felix Harper is going to have a much easier time. Alcorn isn’t so much a spread running team, it likes to use a power game that includes blocking tight ends. The D-line has to make a push. SS Juwan Taylor is a playmaker. He was the MVP of the 2019 SWAC title game against Southern with 11 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and tackle for loss. McDaniel will have to know where he is on every play since he affects the running and passing game.
Facts and figures
Alcorn has allowed only five passing touchdowns, second best in the SWAC. . . Southern is tied with Prairie View and Grambling for the most interceptions with 8. . . Alcorn is third in the league with a 12.2 punt return average and one TD. . . Southern is the only SWAC team to have 300 or more yards rushing in a game and has done it three times. . . Southern has the most passing TDs by a SWAC team in a game (5) vs. Mississippi Valley State.
Numbers worth knowing
13 – Fumble recoveries by Alcorn State
156 – Pass attempts by Southern, which are the fewest in the SWAC
395.1 – Yards allowed per game by the Southern defense
Prediction
Alcorn State 39, Southern 27
Southern has a sliver of hope because Braves QB Felix Harper hasn’t looked like his 2019 self. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the rest of Alcorn's team is picking him up. This is the best running game Southern will have faced, and the Jaguars haven’t shown a lot of ability to stop a balanced offense, or even one that’s not so balanced. The Braves aren’t a finesse team like the others with a spread offense, which have torn through the Southern defense like it was soft tissue paper. Even if they get Jordan Lewis back, it isn’t enough to stop a second consecutive loss for the Jagaurs.