Roger Cador knows waiting.
The former Southern University baseball player and longtime Jaguars coach waited 30 years to see an on-campus ballpark.
So a one-year wait for induction into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame was as easy as filling out a lineup card.
Cador will enter the Hall with eight other members of the 2021 class, which includes the late UL coach Tony Robichaux, in a ceremony Friday at Chicago’s Marriott Marquis. The event was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Cador’s class will be inducted alongside the 2022 class, which will honor another Louisiana legend, former UNO coach Ron Maestri as the winner of the annual Lefty Gomez Award for local, nation and international contributions. Maestri was a 1991 ABCA Hall inductee.
“You only get to go in once,” Cador joked. “It’s a crowning achievement when you think about the number of people who never get in, thousands who coach at the collegiate level.
“Especially coming from Southern, starting a program when you only had a grocery basket with all of your equipment, no practice field and having to start from less than scratch, then building it into something that people are proud of. I remember the people who played in the program, the mothers and fathers who believed it was the right place for their kid. We did something really wonderful; we did good things there.”
Cador compiled a 913-597-1 (.604) record in 33 seasons as Southern’s coach (1985-2017), winning 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and reaching the NCAA tournament 11 times. Southern became the first HBCU team to win a tournament game in 1987, upsetting No. 2 Cal State Fullerton in a New Orleans regional. He was named SWAC coach of the year 13 times.
Cador coached 35 All-Americans and had 62 players taken in the Major League Baseball draft. Among those was Rickie Weeks, the only HBCU player to win the Golden Spikes Award (2003) as the best player in the nation and was selected No. 2 overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.
In his college playing days (1970-73), Cador led the Jaguars with a .393 average as a junior. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and rose as high as the Class AAA Richmond team and developed a lifelong friendship with MLB player and manager Dusty Baker.
When asked about his biggest achievement, Cador said there were too many to mention — but he pointed out that when he was a player at Southern in 1971, the school was promised on on-campus ballpark. It didn’t come to fruition until 2001, his 17th season as a coach.
“It was a monumental achievement to get a baseball field,” he said. “You have to give credit to Mayor Tom Ed McHugh. He made it happen. He believed in what I was trying to do, and he had nothing to do with Southern. It was all about the kids in Baton Rouge. That’s what made it so impressive.”
Cador was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Robichaux, who coached eight seasons at his alma mater McNeese State, spent 25 years at UL. He compiled an overall record of 1,177-767-2 (.605). His teams made 12 NCAA regional appearances, four super regionals and the 2000 College World Series, along with 11 Sun Belt titles.
At UL, Robichaux coached 29 All-Americans and overall had 58 players drafted overall.
Also entering in the ABCA’s 2021 class are Occidental College’s Bill Anderson; Auburn’s Hal Baird; Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School’s Sammy Dunn; Rice’s Wayne Graham; Cal Fullerton’s George Horton; and Santa Ana College’s Don Sneddon.
The 2022 class includes Orange Coast College’s John Altobelli; Flagler (Fla.) College’s Dave Barnett; Coastal Carolina’s Gary Gilmore; Wheeler (Ga.) High School’s David McDonald; Norfolk State’s Marty Miller; Ohio Dominican University’s Paul Page; and Fond du Lac (Wis.) High School’s Marty Paulsen.