One week of Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball isn’t enough to say which team is the one to beat, but Southern showed it isn’t relinquishing its league title reign without a fight.
The Jaguars battled back to beat Grambling 5-3 after trailing 3-0 on Sunday and sweep the weekend series at Lee-Hines Field.
Designated hitter O’Neill Burgos tied the game with a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, and Bubba Thompson drove in the go-ahead run with a base hit in the eighth. Isaiah Adams gave Southern (4-6, 3-0) an insurance run with another base hit, and Enrique Ozoa pitched a perfect ninth inning to get his first save to back up a strong efforts by starter John Guienze and reliever Mykel Page, who got the victory.
“What do you expect on a conference weekend? Expect for it to be exciting and intense,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We showed up to play three games in a row. We found a way at the end of the third game.”
In the first two games, Southern jumped to big leads and held off the Tigers. This time the Jaguars didn’t score until Taj Porter hit a solo home run in the sixth off Grambling starter Marc Luna, one of two allowed by Luna in six innings.
Grambling (0-7, 0-3) went to its bullpen in the seventh, and the Jaguars jumped on Antoine Valerio to tie the game. Left-handed pinch hitter Jalen Armstrong led off with a single and advanced to third on a wild pitch and fly ball. Judah Wilbur singled him home, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Burgos' double to left-center field.
Porter opened the eight with a single, moved to third on a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt and scored on Thompson’s bouncer through the left side.
“It was a slow game, but the bats came through when they were supposed to,” Burgos said. “I was just thinking ‘hit the ball.’ I took off running. Everybody did what they were supposed to do. We came out and started swinging like we know how.”
Guienze might have lasted longer than six innings had the Jaguars turned a couple of double plays. He allowed only five hits and struck out four with one walk. Page (1-0) got out of a jam to end the seventh with two strikeouts and threw two hitless innings.
“Guienze shows what he’s capable of every time he goes out there,” Crenshaw said. “Page was big in those two innings. We moved the ball made them make plays, made them catch the ball and throw the ball. That’s the difference between college and professional ball — pro ball they don’t make those mistakes."
Saturday
SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 9 (10): Zavier Moore drew a bases-loaded walk to score the winning run in the 10th inning. Burgos had three hits, including two triples, and drove in two runs. Judah Wilbur had three hits and three runs scored, and Bubba Thompson a hit and two RBIs.
Grambling trailed 6-0 after four innings but rallied to tie the game with two in the sixth and three in the seventh. But Southern relief pitcher Dimitri Frank closed the door at that point, pitching four shutout innings, allowing no hits with six strikeouts.