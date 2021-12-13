DENTON, Texas — The North Texas women's basketball team put on a gritty performance against a pesky Southern squad Monday afternoon, using defense and 3-point shooting in the second half to pull away for a 65-49 win.
With a three-point lead heading into halftime, the Mean Green made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range in the second half and held the Jaguars to 29% from the floor.
North Texas (6-2) shot 49% for the game and held Southern (2-6) to 30% shooting.
Power forward Raven White led the Jaguars with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Kayla Watson added 11 points and two rebounds in a team-high 29 minutes. Aleighyah Fontenot finished with eight points, three assists and a game-high four steals. Diamond Hunter and Nakia Kincey grabbling rebounds each.
"The ladies came out and played extremely hard, and that effort gave us an opportunity to keep the score close," coach Carlos Funchess said. "We had some very good looks at the basket early but could not get anything to fall offensively. "I feel like we needed to score around 65 points to win the game and we came up a little short. I can see progress but we just have to keep working to get better."
The Jaguars forced 24 turnovers and played all 15 players but went just 3-for-18 from behind the arc. Southern shot 65% from the free-throw line (11 of 17).
Tommisha Lampkin helped North Texas close out the game, scoring eight of her 12 points and in the fourth quarter. She grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Southern plays at Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.