Kerrick Jackson quickly noticed two things in August 2017, when he began his tenure as Southern University’s baseball coach.
The Jaguars had no commitments for their upcoming recruiting class, and they only had 10 pitchers on staff.
Jackson addressed the lack of pitchers by hitting the recruiting trails hard, allowing Southern to start this season with more depth than it had in recent years.
Five returning pitchers will be joined by 14 newcomers as Southern, once the premier program in black college baseball, tries to post its first winning season since 2012.
“We brought in some guys that are going to help us, and give us more depth,” Jackson said. “Last year we had 10 pitchers, and that was it. There were no extras. We had to ride or die with those guys. But this year we have more depth, on the mound and positionally.”
Southern finished last season 9-33 overall, and failed to qualify for the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament with a 6-15 mark in Western Division play. At times, the Jaguars showed how competitive they could be, but the thin pitching staff faltered repeatedly in the late innings.
Southern opens its season at 6 p.m. Friday when it takes on Florida A&M at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans. The game is part of the Andre Dawson Classic, which features eight HBCU teams.
“I’d be willing to go out on a limb and say we might have been the best seven-inning team in the country,” Jackson said, referring to last season's late-game failures. “For seven innings, we played with just about everybody we faced.”
In particular, games at LSU, Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State came to mind.
The Jaguars trailed LSU 5-2 after 5½ innings before falling 8-2. Against Southern Miss, the Eagles led 2-1 through six innings but scored 10 runs in their final two at-bats to win going away.
The result was similar at Mississippi State, where the Bulldogs led 1-0 after seven innings before pulling away for a 5-0 win.
“There were some positives to last year, and we are trying to build on those,” Jackson said. “We want to increase our baseball IQ. We have a lot of athletic kids, but one of our main goals is teaching them how to play the game the right way.”
Playing the right way means having the Jaguars start from the ground floor, focusing on fundamentals.
“Let’s just go out and play clean baseball,” Jackson said. “If we throw it, catch it, have quality at-bats, throw strikes — let’s see how it all shakes out at the end of the day.”
Among Southern’s returning pitchers, Jacob Snyder threw the most innings last year (56⅔), started 12 games and had a 6.35 ERA.
Markaylon Boyd started seven games and had a 5.79 ERA in 42 innings.
Of the newcomers, a trio of transfers has impressed Jackson: Eli Finney, who has shown a good mix with three pitches; left-handed reliever Jackson Cullen and left-handed reliever Cole Jenkins, a graduate transfer who has battled back from elbow surgery.
The top returning position players include infielder Tyler LaPorte (.308 batting average, 25 RBIs) and outfielders Javeyan Williams (.262, 16 RBIs) and Michael Wright (.354 in 21 games). Left-handed first baseman Coby Taylor; Johnny Johnson, who played at LSU-Eunice last season; and utility player Hunter David are among the top new position players.