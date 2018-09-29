John Lampley stepped up in the pocket as the Alcorn State defensive line closed in around him.
Southern’s sophomore quarterback was looking for an outlet when he saw a flash of Columbia blue a few yards in front of him.
Qwynnterrio Cole saw it, too.
In one of many highlights for the Braves in their victory, Cole jumped the route with devastating swiftness and picked off the pass, continuing his momentum 34 yards untouched for a score.
At the time, it only increased Alcorn's lead to 17-3 — but in a game in which the Jaguars moved the ball a total of 139 yards, a 14-point lead was a relative blowout.
Southern never again threatened to reach the end zone on a rainy homecoming night.
"We give up 13 points defensively, we get three offensively and we give up six on the pick-six,” coach Dawson Odums said. “That’s the ballgame right there.”
As they have in every game this year, the Jaguars (3-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) got off to a slow start.
Five of their seven first-half drives resulted in punts. The other two ended with a missed field goal and the halftime whistle.
But through it all, the SU defense kept the game well within reach. At halftime, in fact, the Braves (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) had just a 3-0 lead.
Southern forced three turnovers Saturday night and stopped Alcorn twice on fourth down. The Jaguars defense had 12 tackles for loss against the SWAC’s best offense and held the Braves to 5 of 14 on third down.
Odums called it one of the defense's most complete games this season.
Alcorn quarterback Noah Johnson led the Braves with 219 total yards while running back De'Shawn Waller scored the lone offensive touchdown of the night.
It wasn’t until Cole's interception that the game began to slip away from the Jaguars.
“That was a huge momentum swing,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said. “You talk about when you get a pick-six and you’re able to score the way we did — that was huge. Any time you score on defense, it's really huge. It was a great momentum change for us."
It was the first time this season Odums didn’t compliment the offense on making strides at least during some point in the game, saying there weren't many bright spots in a three-point output.
The reason for his frustration was clear. Southern gained more yards from scrimmage and more points in games against FBS opponents TCU and Louisiana Tech. Even a rough start against Langston in the home opener had a strong finish and a 33-18 win.
But Odums struggled to find a silver lining Saturday night.
Southern's lone field goal was mostly thanks to a long kickoff return by Chris Chaney in the third quarter that started the drive inside the Alcorn 20-yard line. The Jaguars moved the ball 7 yards before settling for the field goal.
The most telling stat of the night for Odums was that Southern got no points off the three turnovers his defense generated.
By the end of the game, Lampley had the worst game of his career, having completed 9 of 26 attempts for 59 yards.
Running back Devon Benn was the top performer with 80 yards from scrimmage, including 60 yards rushing on 21 carries. He also led the team with 20 yards receiving.
“Everybody is going to look at the quarterback and say he didn’t play well,” Odums said. “But it’s hard to play well when you're under duress. He didn’t have a whole lot of time. We’ll look at the film and see if it was him holding on to the ball. Was it receivers not getting open? Was it protection? You can’t tell from the game, so we’ll evaluate film and go from there.
“We just didn’t play very well. We’ve got a bye week to try to figure out some things and see if we can get better.”