Doug Williams knows things would've been a lot different in his household this week if it was late November instead of the middle of April.
"There ain't no doubt about it, right now my wife would be talking about going to the Bayou Classic," the Grambling legend said on Thursday. "I haven't even heard a lot of people talking about it at all. It doesn't feel the same."
No, it doesn't feel the same.
Especially around the city of New Orleans, which isn't hosting this 47th edition of the Bayou Classic.
Instead, Southern and Grambling will meet in Shreveport on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., a decision made last fall once the SWAC decided to push its football season to the spring.
That means the Mercedes Benz Superdome will be empty on Saturday.
It was empty on Friday night, too, the eve of the Bayou Classic when Southern's Human Jukebox and Grambling's World Famed Marching Band compete in the Battle of the Bands, an event whose outcome gives just as much bragging rights as the game itself. Neither band will be in Independence Stadium on Saturday either.
The normal Thanksgiving Day trash talking at dinner tables all across the state of Louisiana has been missing as well.
There was no media day on Monday to kick things off.
Oh, and the city of New Orleans won't reap the benefits of the $50 million impact generated when the fan bases of the two schools swarm the city, decorating it with a sea of Columbia blue and gold from Southern fans and the black and gold of Grambling.
But the show must go on, albeit it over 300 miles away in Shreveport instead of the city the game has called home in 45 of the previous 46 years. The only other time the Bayou Classic, the name given to the game in 1974, wasn't played in New Orleans was in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina caused the game to be moved to Houston. This time it was the COVID pandemic that pushed the SWAC season to the spring, which created a conflict with the Superdome.
"At the end of the day, they are going to keep score so we need to be ready to play," said Southern coach Dawson Odums. "It is the 47th Bayou Classic. So whether it feels like it or not, that's the title so you better get ready to play."
It's why Odums probably could not care less if the game is being played in New Orleans in November, Shreveport in April or Thibodaux in the middle of July.
"It's football, Odums said. "Even if we were playing in New Orleans, it's football. We don't really get caught up in what else is going on around us. The only thing that we are doing different — and I'm ok with that — is we're not having the luncheon. So we're able to just focus on football. All that other stuff, that's for fans and other players."
Southern is seeking its third straight win against Grambling, something the Jaguars haven't done since reeling off eight wins in a row from 1993-2000. The Jags also still have a chance to get to the SWAC championship game, depending on the outcome of the game between Prairie View and Arkansas Pine Bluff. But even if Southern was winless like Grambling and not playing for anything, this game is still big.
The winner gets bragging rights for the next seven months until the two teams play again in the fall on their regular Thanksgiving weekend slot.
For now, a Bayou Classic in April will have to do.
While it may not feel like it in New Orleans, don't try telling that to Odums.
"Nothing like it," he said. "Southern and Grambling. It ain't Thanksgiving, but it's a Saturday afternoon. Get your popcorn. Sit back. Let's enjoy the show."