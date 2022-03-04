The Southern women find themselves in a logjam of four teams trying to secure the all-important second seed for the SWAC tournament.
Why is the No. 2 seed so important? The team that earns that distinction will be on the opposite side of the bracket from top-seeded Jackson State, which has won 33 consecutive SWAC games since a two-point loss at Alabama State in 2021.
Alabama State and Alabama A&M are tied for second while Southern and Texas Southern are a game back tied for fourth. Any number of tiebreaker scenarios could unfold, including a possible four-way tie for second after Saturday’s games.
Southern (13-15, 1-6) can give itself a chance if it defeats Alabama A&M (14-13, 12-5). The teams play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Jaguars are coming off of their worst shooting effort in conference play this season. Southern made 14 of 62 shots, good for just 22.6 percent, in Thursday’s 64-46 loss at Alabama State.
With the help of their defense, the Jaguars hung around for three quarters. Alabama State outscored Southern 21-8 in the fourth quarter to win going away.
Southern defeated Alabama A&M 65-58 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5. The Jaguars led 51-38 after three quarters, and were never in trouble in the fourth.
Southern’s Tyneisha Metcalf led all scorers with 18 points. Amani McWain scored 11 and had eight rebounds as Southern outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-34.
Dariauna Lewis was A&M’s leader with 13 points and eight rebounds.