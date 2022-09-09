Southern players to watch
BeSEAN McCRAY • QB
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
JASON DUMAS • DT
A former St. James High star, Dumas followed coach Eric Dooley from Prairie View to Southern to play for his home state school. He has already earned All-SWAC honors three times, including last season when he registered 13 tackles for loss with 7½ sacks. He also had 14 quarterback hurries.
JORDAN LEWIS • LB
An FCS All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner as the nation's top defensive player in the spring 2021 season, the 223-pound senior from Ocala, Florida, has been a nightmare for opposing teams with 77 tackles (32½ behind the line), 21 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 26 career games.