What’s at stake
In perhaps the most unique of all SWAC football seasons, starting fast and getting ahead in the momentum chase is even more crucial than in normal circumstances. It helps to have a veteran coach like Dawson Odums and a veteran team behind him. Alcorn State is out of the way by its own choice, and the SWAC title is there for the taking. The season will be a measure of personal and program discipline. Friday’s game will be a good indication whether Southern has a leg up on the rest of the league.
Key matchup
Southern sophomore center Dallas Black (6-foot-1, 280 pounds) is stepping in for Jaylon Brinson and will have a huge test going against senior nose tackle Christian Clark (6-1, 365), an NFL draft prospect. He should get lots of help from guards Jonathan Bishop and Brian Williams on double-teams, but if Southern wants to run the ball successfully, it will have to deal with Clark. A three-year starter and converted offensive lineman, he had 103 tackles, 48 solos, and 8½ for loss during the past two seasons combined.
Players to watch
Jaguars: QB Ladarius Skelton is the most likely to start if he has found a solution to his turnover issues (he had nine interceptions and five lost fumbles in 2019). Skelton is Southern’s best offensive weapon when he’s running the option, an elusive and strong runner who requires multiple tacklers to bring him down. DE Jordan Lewis had a quiet sophomore season after being named Freshman of the Year in 2018. Opposing teams ran right at him and double teamed him on the pass rush after he collected 12 sacks in 2018. His weight is listed at 205, light for a defensive end. The question is: Has he learned how to overcome it?
Hornets: WR Michael Jefferson is a star no matter who the quarterback is, having caught 49 passes for 767 yards and 12 TDs. At 6-3 and 194 pounds, he’s dangerous everywhere on the field, and especially in the red zone. None of the quarterbacks on the Hornets roster threw a pass for the 2019 team. CB Naytron Culpepper (6-1, 183) had three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2019. He will be going against a set of inexperienced Jaguar receivers, led by Auburn transfer Marquis McClain.
Facts and figures
Dawson Odums is 1-6 in season opening games but don’t be fooled. All but one of those losses came against FBS teams and his victory was against South Carolina State. ... The last time Southern played Alabama State, the Jaguars won 64-6 in Baton Rouge. Southern leads the series 29-8 and Dawson Odums is 4-1 vs. ASU. ... Only 188 days will separate the Jaguars' spring opener from its fall opener Sept. 4 at Troy. ... Devon Benn needs 58 yards rushing to reach 2,000 and has a chance to become the school’s second all-time leading rusher behind Lenard Tillery. ... Southern lost 104 catches for 1,235 yards and 14 TDs from its 2019 receiving corps.