Offense or albatross?

Start looking closer at the Southwestern Athletic Conference offenses that Southern faces. Most all run a spread or version of it while Southern is wedded to a more conventional running attack. It’s fine when the Jaguars get a lead, like against Mississippi Valley. But when Southern is behind, the offense comes apart because it has trouble throwing the ball. Ladarius Skelton struggles to not throw interceptions, but he is a weapon when he scrambles. Bubba McDaniel is fine as long as he has protection but can’t do much when it breaks down. That’s why Prairie View crowded the line of scrimmage on runs and passes. The Jaguars need a tweak or teams will continue to jam them up.

Next man up

Southern’s defense has been hurt by injuries to its best players, but that doesn't resonate any more. Depth players on the unit must step up their game and start producing. All-American DE Jordan Lewis is questionable, and DT Davin Cotton may be out for the season. The Jaguars give up too many explosive plays, including eight of 20 yards or more last week. Defenders have to fight a little harder to get off blocks and run a little faster to cover the open field. The tackling has improved but it has to keep improving and start making big plays. Ten turnovers is on the low side, and two sacks per game is indicative of an inconsistent pass rush. There was little to no pressure on Prairie View’s quarterback last week.

Rebound

Southern has won after each loss this season, but this one is a “gotta have it” game. The Jaguars picked a bad time to drop a stink bomb last week against Prairie View with 24,000-plus fans in the stands for homecoming. If they put up another bad showing, the fans will find better things to do for the last two home games. Motivation should be derived from last week’s loss to win back any disillusioned fans, and beating Alcorn for only the second time in 11 tries partially would make up for the Prairie View pratfall. It’s a test of coach Jason Rollins’ ability to rally the troops, and the result may determine whether he gets the full-time job.

Alcorn curse

Fred McNair might be the best coach in the SWAC. It took Alcorn sitting out the spring season to get the Braves out of the conference throne room, and it looks like they are determined to reclaim their crown. No one on the Southern roster has experienced a victory over Alcorn, and the Braves are the clear favorite in this game. However, this is the SWAC and the teams aren’t that far apart in talent. There have been some close Southern-Alcorn games that turned on a turnover here or a penalty there. Southern has done a lot of things right in many of those losses. The team's back is against the wall, and there is no better motivating factor than that. The Jaguars should play Saturday as if it’s the last game of their lives, then rinse and repeat.