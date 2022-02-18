Southern University reasserted itself as the top baseball program in Southwestern Athletic Conference, in dramatic fashion, by upsetting Jackson State in the conference tournament finals last May.
The feeling around the Jaguars’ 2022 team is they are expecting the same result — but perhaps without the drama.
Southern won its second consecutive SWAC crown while battling through a season with coach Chris Crenshaw learning on the fly. A little more than a year ago, he was an assistant, forced to grab the wheel as interim coach when his predecessor, Kerrick Jackson, left for a job in Major League Baseball. Crenshaw steered the team into the NCAA tournament.
With his feet under him and a solid core of returning players, Crenshaw has much more control, and it permeates through the roster.
“We know what to expect; at the end of the day, we know everybody is gunning for us,” senior outfielder Tremaine Spears said.
“Along with the coaching, we’re not having to deal with COVID restrictions and we’re together a lot more, able to be in the locker room. We’re bonding a lot better early instead of at the end of the season like last year.”
If Southern has a question mark, it will be pitching. The Jaguars lost five seniors who threw significant innings last spring. Plus, setup man Dimitri Frank is not listed on the roster while he’s “working through some stuff,” as Crenshaw put it.
“We’re athletic and we’re going to be tough,” Crenshaw said. “You find out once you get into it playing against other teams. They’ve been responding to everything we’ve been putting them through.
“Pitching is going to take some time. Hopefully we can get some freshmen and sophomores to step up. Some have, and some haven’t taken that step yet. Hopefully we can get some things figured out during the season.”
The season starts at 11 a.m. Friday with Alabama State in the Andre Dawson Classic at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans. The Jaguars follow with Jackson State at 4 p.m. Saturday and Florida A&M at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Alabama State and Jackson State are the two teams Southern beat in the past two SWAC tournament finals.
After that, the Jaguars dive in with three games against Southeastern Conference teams, two at LSU and one at home against Missouri. Crenshaw will find out quickly how tough his team is.
Spears said hitting won’t be an issue.
“That’s one thing we’re going to do,” he said.
Southern has its top four hitters back, led by Spears with a .303, six homers and 39 RBIs, all team bests. First baseman O’Neill Burgos, who hit the game-winning homer against Jackson State, hit .298 with five homers and 32 RBIs. Infielder Zavier Moore hit .288 with four homers and catcher Taj Porter .280, matching Spears’ six dingers.
This group also comprises the core of the team’s leadership. Jovante Dorris, who had a strong fall, and newcomer Hunter Tabb gives Crenshaw lots of options for mixing and matching lineups depending on opponent pitching. Justin Wiley and Caleb Tart are still competing at shortstop.
Spears holds down one of the corner outfield spots with Isaiah Adams the likely center fielder. Newcomer Mike Latulas knocked in four runs in the team's fall World Series and will battle JJ Rollon and Nathaniel Lai for the other outfield spot.
Pitching starts with Joseph Battaglia (5-4, 5.86 ERA), who has the most starting experience and has been tabbed early as the Friday night starter. Christian Davis had five starts last year and has a bead on the second starting job. Jerry Burkett showed flashes last year while Caleb Washington, Dillen Miller and Anthony Fidanza had strong moments in fall practice.
Austin Haensel was the winning pitcher in the deciding game of the fall World Series. Spears and Moore both sang the praises by newcomer Nick Wilson and holdover Nick Luckett.
The Jaguars will miss Frank but still have all-conference closer Enrique Orza, who had seven saves and a 1.27 ERA in 14 appearances and 21⅓ innings. He should get more opportunities with an improved offense behind him.
“I know the first couple of weeks we’re going to shuffle and move some guys around to get the right guys out there at the right time, the right nucleus,” Crenshaw said.
“We’ve been waiting for this to start for a while. All the practices, scrimmaging against each other is getting kind of old. We’re ready to play against somebody else. I’m excited to see what we can do.”