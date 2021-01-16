The calendar has flipped to the new year, but in the college sports world 2021 isn’t looking much different than its predecessor.

That’s especially true for SWAC football, which is on schedule to conduct its first spring football season. The league held its annual media day (via 10 individual Zoom meetings) last week, and teams are expected to begin practice this week, Southern on Tuesday.

With all the COVID-19 pandemic issues that confronted conferences that forged ahead with a fall season last year, from game cancellations and postponements to player opt outs and positive tests, conference officials know nothing is certain and everything up for grabs.

The season is set to begin Feb. 27 with the watchwords “proceed with caution.”

“Everything is on track for what we decided last year,” Southern athletics director Roman Banks said. “The schedule is still in place and everything is moving forward as we planned. We know that could change any day.”

Tickets are on sale, including for the Bayou Classic set for April 17 in Shreveport, although games will be fewer.

Southern’s seven-game schedule includes only two home games. Fans that can’t make the games can arrange for cardboard cutouts of themselves to be placed in the seats at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The crowds will be smaller, the atmosphere much less electric and there won’t be a homecoming celebration like Jaguar fans are used to.

Such are the sacrifices for trying to get normalcy in the abnormal times and Banks is prepared for all the basic protocols and then some for putting on a football game.

“We’ll have to mask, we’ll set up temperature checks and we’ll allow only 25% of the stadium capacity for games at Mumford,” he said. “We’re making concessions to make sure the season book holders are taken care of and the student body can get in. I don’t know if there will be gameday sales or not. It depends on here we are when we get to that time.

“We’ll be putting out more information as that time gets closer. We have some information on our website.”

Banks said he doesn’t think he’ll have trouble hitting the approximate 7,000 fans allowed in the stadium considering that number will include both teams and their fans. Because tailgating won’t be allowed, fans will have to settle for a scaled down version on homecoming.

“Maybe something like a family day,” Banks said. “We have to be mindful of all the restrictions. We won’t allow people to drive on campus to just hang out. We’ll be monitoring people coming onto campus with the amount of parking spots available. Students can come and leave as they want to. There’s only so much you can do.”

Making the prospects even more difficult is that all 15 sports attempt their seasons, although not all at the same time. Some seasons will begin after others end. Men’s and women’s basketball is currently competing. No starting date for baseball has been announced, but the league is considering SWAC-only schedules.

In the meantime, the school has worked hard at keeping the physical plant free of the virus with sanitizing and requiring the athletes to work in smaller groups. He said football coach Dawson Odums and the other staff coaches have followed the plan.

“We downsized, monitored workouts, and our student-athletes have done a good job keeping the number of cases low,” Banks said. “As the virus has gotten more aggressive lately, we ended workouts not in season and worked through that. We’re going to have 8-10 sports going at the same time in the spring.

“We will monitor that closely trying to spread things out. The more going on the higher the probability. The student-athletes have a responsibility when they get outside of campus they have to be mindful of how they operate so we can be successful having our athletic seasons.”

One positive Banks cited was that the school didn’t have to lay off staff. Rather, he has decided to not fill some vacancies, although some coaches had to pull double duties.

“We worked with the administration and board,” he said. “We have modest salaries so we’ve had a good structure. We didn’t travel unless it was a necessity. We still don’t know, once the season starts and we travel we might have to make some adjustments.”