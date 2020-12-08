The Southern men’s basketball team will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Southern was originally scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday but the Zags were forced to postpone the contest and pause all team activities because of COVID-19 protocols.
Arkansas was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Tuesday but the Golden Hurricane was forced to postpone the contest because of COVID-19 protocols.
Southern and Arkansas have met twice with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in 1985 and 86-68 in 2015.
The game will be available on SEC Network Plus.