southernmen.030319 HS 037.JPG
Buy Now

Southern coach Sean Woods directs players during a game against Alcorn State on March 2, 2019, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

 Staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Southern men’s basketball team will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Southern was originally scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday but the Zags were forced to postpone the contest and pause all team activities because of COVID-19 protocols.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Tuesday but the Golden Hurricane was forced to postpone the contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

Southern and Arkansas have met twice with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in 1985 and 86-68 in 2015.

The game will be available on SEC Network Plus.

View comments