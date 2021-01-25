The Southern football program kicks off its delayed 2020 season in a month, but that hasn’t stopped the school from setting up the 2021 fall season.
The annual Bayou Classic meeting with Grambling will make its return to New Orleans on Nov. 27, and rematches with McNeese State and Florida A&M are among five home games highlighting the Jaguars’ 2021 fall schedule, the school announced Monday.
“We worked hard on it; we thought we had a very good schedule in the fall before COVID-19 changed up on us,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. “We tried to come back around and put together the best schedule we could.
“We had already engaged with FAMU on a long-term contract. We knew that was a game that went missing for a long period of time and was always one of the great games in Southern history. We worked hard to get them back. Now that they are in the (Southwestern Athletic) Conference, it’s even better.”
The 2021 homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Prairie View.
The spring Bayou Classic will be April 17 in Shreveport as part of Southern’s seven-game, SWAC-only spring schedule, which begins Feb. 26 at Alabama State. The game was moved to Independence Stadium in Shreveport because of scheduling difficulties with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in April.
“New Orleans is the home of the Bayou Classic,” Banks said. “We’re always excited about that game. We know what it means to New Orleans and what New Orleans means to us. We’re hoping by that time things are back to normal with the pandemic so we can go on with our regular plans.”
Southern will end the 2021 fall season with consecutive games against its three biggest rivals — FAMU (Nov. 6), Jackson State (Nov. 13) at home, then Grambling in New Orleans. The FAMU game will mark the first meeting with FAMU as a member of the SWAC.
The Rattlers and Bethune-Cookman announced last year they were leaving the Mideast Atlantic Conference to make the SWAC a 12-team league. Both will be in the East conference, and Alcorn State will move to the West.
The Jaguars played at McNeese State and FAMU during the 2019 season and were set for the return game with FAMU in the fall of 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to reschedule a conference-only arrangement in the spring of 2021.
Southern will open its fall 2021 season Sept. 4 at Troy, then open its home schedule Sept. 11 in the Pete Richardson Classic against Miles College. McNeese comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium the following weekend.
Southern’s next three games are on the road — at Mississippi Valley Sept. 25, Texas Southern in the State Fair Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 2 and after an open date, a visit to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Oct. 16.
After the homecoming meeting with Prairie View, the Jaguars play at Alcorn State (Oct. 30) to set up the final three rivalry games, with an open date Nov. 20 mixed in.
SOUTHERN FALL 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Sept. 4
|at Troy
|Troy, Ala.
|Sept. 11
|Miles College
|A.W. Mumford Stadium
|Sept. 18
|McNeese State
|A.W. Mumford Stadium
|Sept. 25
|at Mississippi Valley State
|Itta Bena, Miss.
|Oct. 2
|vs. Texas Southern
|Dallas
|Oct. 9
|Open
|Oct. 16
|at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|Oct. 23
|Prairie View (homecoming)
|A.W. Mumford Stadium
|Oct. 30
|at Alcorn State
|Lorman, Miss.
|Nov. 6
|Florida A&M
|A.W. Mumford Stadium
|Nov. 13
|Jackson State
|A.W. Mumford Stadium
|Nov. 20
|Open
|Nov. 27
|vs. Grambling
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome