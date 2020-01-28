The Southern women’s basketball team took over a close game in the fourth quarter to post a 55-46 win Monday over Alabama A&M at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
After the score was tied 39-39, Southern used a 13-3 run to seize control. The Jaguars made three of four free throws in the final minute to close out the Southwestern Athletic Conference win, Southern’s fourth in a row.
“I thought it was going to be a defensive battle,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They do a great job. They’re one of the better defensive teams in the conference, and we are too. You weren’t going to get many easy looks tonight.”
Southern (8-11, 6-2) got 14 points from Jaden Towner and 11 from Brittany Rose, but it was post player Raven White and guard Caitin Davis who keyed the fourth-quarter surge.
White worked in the lane for a spinning basket and added a three-point play on Southern’s next trip down court. After A&M’s third turnover in as many possessions, Davis made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Southern a 52-42 lead with 2:29 left in the game.
“When Caitlin hit that 3, I felt pretty good about our chances at winning,” Funchess said. “We gave up a couple of layups, but we didn’t want to foul and put them on the line.”
Southern made 19 of 52 from the field (36.5%) while Alabama A&M (8-10, 4-3) was 18 of 51 (35.3%). Both teams had 28 rebounds.
A&M’s Dariauna Lewis, the SWAC’s second-leading scorer, was held to 11 points, five below her average. The Bulldogs also got 10 points each from Jameica Cobb and Deshawna Harper.
The first half was tight throughout with six ties and six lead changes. Southern’s largest lead was two points, while A&M’s was three.
Alabama A&M made four of its first five shots to open the game, but Southern was equal to the task. Brittany Rose connected on four jumpers, the last a 3-pointer from the left wing, and the teams were tied 9-9 in the early going.
A&M’s Dariauna Lewis made two late free throws to send the teams to the second quarter tied 16-16.
Southern trailed by three points twice in the second quarter, including 23-20 with less than two minutes to go in the half. Alyric Scott’s jumper from the top of the key got Southern within 23-22 at halftime.
Men
SOUTHERN 67, ALABAMA A&M 46: Alabama A&M never found an offensive rhythm as Southern won its fifth straight game.
The Southern men (8-13, 5-3) built a 15-point halftime lead and never let the Bulldogs cut their deficit to single digits in the second half. Twelve Jaguars scored points.
Alabama A&M (5-13, 2-5) had its only lead at 5-4 in the opening minute. Southern outscored the Bulldogs 17-2 over the next 10 minutes, a run that included Southern’s largest first-half lead at 31-12.
With Southern displaying a balanced offensive attack, Micah Bradford (13 points) and Lamarcus Lee (11 points) were the only two Jagaurs in double figures. Darius Williams scored seven points and led Southern with eight rebounds.
Cameron Alford topped Alabama A&M with 11 points.