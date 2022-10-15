Southwestern Athletic Conference rival coaches have sometimes called Eric Dooley an offensive guru — and after putting up 59 and 45 points in the last two conference games, maybe they’re right.
But the Jaguars showed they can also win when the offense isn't humming like they want in Saturday’s 21-17 victory against Alcorn State.
BeSean McCray started the game with a 38-yard completion to August Pitre on the game’s first snap. Two plays later, Pitre beat his defender and hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Southern seemed to be off and running with a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
“That was the plan all week,” Pitre said. “We watched them on film and knew they would be testing us with man-to-man coverage. They played with two high safeties, but they were keying the run, so it ended up being man-to-man on the outside and the coaches told me I’d get those opportunities and we had to win our matchups.”
Southern kept up the pressure. Freshman Karl Lion broke off a 36-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0, and after Alcorn cut the lead in half with the first of two TD passes by Aaron Allen, McCray made a nice back-shoulder throw to Cassius Allen for a 14-yard score with 5:21 in the first half.
After that, Southern struggled on offense as Alcorn played keep-away with its running game. The Braves had the ball for 18 plays to nine for Southern in the third quarter. The Jaguars threw only six passes in the second half and totaled 72 yards after getting 298 in the first two quarters.
Picked
McCray threw his sixth interception of the season in the first quarter, but only his second in three games. The ball bounced off the hands of two Southern receivers and into the hands of Alcorn DB Claudin Cherelus.
McCray completed 12 of 18 passes for 199 yards on the night.
Early sack time
Southern’s defense got off to a good start, holding the visitors to three first downs and 6 net yards in the first quarter. The Jaguars sacked Alcorn quarterback Aaron Allen three times in the first quarter, and Corione Harris picked off a pass, his team-leading third interception.
Jordan Lewis and Trey Laing had solo sacks while Camron Peterson and Derrick Williams teamed up for another. The Jaguars defense held the SWAC’s leading rusher, Jarveon Howard, to 29 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He entered the game averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Lewis back
Lewis returned to action after missing last week’s game at Prairie View with a hamstring injury. Lewis came through early with his fourth sack of the season and 38th in his career. He needs six sacks to pass James Cowser of Southern Utah for the all-time FCS lead. Cowser had 42½.
While the offense was on the field, Lewis kept his hamstring warm by pedaling a stationary bike on the sideline. He played sparingly after the first quarter.
Number crunching
Southern G Brian Williams did not dress out and was sporting a walking boot on his right foot. ... This was Southern’s second consecutive victory against Alcorn and only the third in 12 games. ... It was the 71st meeting between the teams. Southern’s record is now 29-40-2. ... Dooley is now 2-3 vs. Alcorn. His only other victory was a forfeit in the spring 2021 season. Dooley is 24-16 overall. ... Fred McNair is now 5-3 vs. Southern, including two SWAC title victories. ... The last time Southern won back-to-back games against Alcorn was during a three-game winning streak from 2008-10. ... Southern’s captains were McCray, OT Jeremiah Stafford, LB Jalan Campbell and DE Trey Laing. ... Alcorn won the toss and deferred their option to the second half. Southern received the opening kickoff.