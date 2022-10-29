JACKSON, Miss. — Southern’s offense couldn’t have had a much better setup if it had been calling the plays for Jackson State.
Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Tigers made two fourth-down gambles on their first two drives. Both attempts failed, and twice Southern found itself with a first down inside the Jackson State 30-yard line.
But the Jaguars squandered both opportunities in a 35-0 victory.
Those two chances summed up the day for Southern against the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s No. 1 defense.
“We’ve got to capitalize on the short field. We had two of them and we didn’t get any points. That’s definitely on me as the leader of the offense,” quarterback BeSean McCray said.
“They played a great game. It was just one of those nights. That’s a great defense. ... We knew going in they were good. They played how we thought they would and we didn’t. We’ve got to play better. We have to keep building.”
On Jackson State’s first possession, the Southern defense was jacked up. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made a risky decision to go for it on fourth down, and Jason Dumas stopped Sy’Veon Wilkinson for no gain.
But the Jaguars went backward from there. A 1-yard loss, a false start penalty — one of nine infractions for 53 yards — and then a third-down pass that came up short prompted Southern with a Joshua Griffin 43-yard field-goal attempt, which was blocked.
Jackson State drove to the Southern 23 and had another fourth-down try stopped. On the next play, Jerodd Sims bolted 52 yards to the JSU 22. Again, Southern stalled and Jason Mercier sacked McCray on third down. This time Griffin missed to the right with a 42-yard attempt.
It was a harbinger for the Jaguars’ day, despite a decent effort by the defense.
“Some of the things the defense gave up tonight shouldn’t have been blamed on them,” coach Eric Dooley said. “The offense didn’t sustain drives and put the ball in the end zone to help them out. We didn’t get the job done.
“We feel if we get the ball over the 40, it’s automatic points. We have to look at the film and see what took place.”
The inability to run the ball by the SWAC’s No. 1 rushing offense (228.1 yards per game) made it tough for McCray to find time to throw. He was sacked three times and was often running for his life for short gains.
Southern ran the ball 41 times — but outside of Sims’ long run and a 15-yard dash by Karl Ligon, the Jaguars had 39 carries for 69 yards, a 1.8-yard average.
“We can’t play OK against a great defense,” McCray said. “We have a lot of improvement to do.”
Special teams struggle
For the first time this season, Southern’s special teams weren’t special. The Jaguars failed to convert a pair field-goal attempt by Griffin that could have given them an early 6-0 lead. The first was a 43-yard attempt that was blocked, and the second a 42-yard try that sailed wide right.
Lewis returns
Jordan Lewis played extensively for the game for the first time in since the Arkansas-Pine Bluff game Oct. 1, when he injured his left hamstring. Lewis had not played since except for part of the first half against Alcorn State. He played most of the first half but left the field slowly after being shaken up on a play.
Brother salute
For the second consecutive game, McCray wore No. 4 during warmups, his brother’s jersey, as a tribute. Benny McCray, who started at cornerback the first six games, is out for the season with an injury he suffered against Alcorn, his brother said.
Number-crunching
Dooley is 0-2 vs. JSU, 25-16 overall. Sanders is 1-1 vs. Southern 20-5 overall. Southern leads the series 37-31, 18-14 at Memorial Stadium. Southern has outscored all opponents 147-20 in the second half.
Captains
Southern captains were McCray, OL Tre Garrett-Newsome, Dumas and DE Trey Laing. Southern won the toss and deferred their option to the second half.