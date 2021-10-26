Southern finds itself in an unfamiliar position halfway through the season — outside the division title chase looking in.

Prairie View (6-1, 5-0) didn’t clinch the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with Saturday’s 48-21 victory over Southern, but it practically eliminated the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2). The road isn’t getting easier with Alcorn State (5-2, 4-0) coming to A.W. Mumford Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Southern has been in the SWAC race the past three seasons through the Bayou Classic, winning the division in 2019. Now it has to show it can rebound after a particularly poor effort in front of the largest crowd in two seasons that was looking for hope on homecoming night.

“We have a mentally strong team,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “We were embarrassed a lot more than disappointed. It’s on me to make sure that doesn’t happen again. We’re all in the same boat. The sun came up, which gives us the opportunity to work hard and get better.”

Linebacker Ray Anderson also used the word “embarrassed,” but he feels Southern’s depth of experienced players gives them a good chance to bounce back like it did from the Texas Southern loss earlier in the season.

“The first thing we need to do is be accountable and accept that we didn’t play our best game,” Anderson said. “We played a terrible second half on defense. We didn’t execute. The word of the week in practice is to execute."

Rollins lamented the team's ball security, but he didn’t limit that to the three turnovers that Prairie View turned into 17 second-half points. Rollins included the 3-for-15 performance on third-down conversions on offense and the 8-for-15 surrendered by the defense in those situations.

Southern was unable to get its SWAC-leading rushing attack in gear, which forced it to throw more in the second half. Combined with an inability to protect quarterback Bubba McDaniel, and Southern managed only 250 yards.

“Ball security is a must; we preach it every week," Rollins said. "It’s not just possession of the ball, it’s third downs. It was very frustrating.”

Alcorn State (5-2, 4-0) isn’t the first choice of a team that is easy to bounce back against. The Jaguars have been the Braves whipping boys in recent memory, losing nine of the last 10 meetings on the field. Southern's only victory in that span was a 41-33 decision in 2016. Among those nine losses were a 48-7 shellacking in 2015 and a 56-16 rout in 2014. Southern’s defenses have allowed an average of 37.7 points in the 10 games, with Alcorn getting at least 44 points four times.

The Braves are led by the SWAC’s 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Felix Harper, who has regained his footing after earlier struggles this season.

“They are who they are, a physical team that plays hard for four quarters,” Rollins said. “They do what they do extremely well. Harper is a dual threat. Nico Duffey can run inside and outside. LeCharles Pringle can make plays down field. Defensively, they’re relentless in chasing the ball. They have 13 fumble recoveries, which is unreal.”

Rollins is not emphasizing Southern’s struggles against Alcorn, a team that won back-to-back titles in the last two full seasons.

“We have to work on ourselves, get some things cleaned up in our own house,” he said. “That’s what Sundays are for. We’re playing a team with a championship pedigree.”

