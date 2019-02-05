Southern University football coach Dawson Odums is still playing the long game when it comes to recruiting.
Two Baton Rouge athletes are among the 10-plus who are likely to sign national letters of intent Wednesday, when most schools are finishing up with numbers in the single digits.
Odums said he has 18 players who could end up at Southern between now and summer.
It’s the first recruiting class since 2014 that Southern is permitted to sign a full class of 30 because of NCAA restrictions imposed stemming from the school's previous APR violations, Odums said.
“I’ll be happy if they all come through,” said Odums, who will start his eighth season in August, including his interim season in 2012. “It would be one of the best we’ve ever put together. I think we filled our needs pretty well. We don’t have to be in a hurry, but we’ll end up getting what we need.”
Safeties Bertrand Carrell of Madison Prep and Anthony Shaffer of Central are among those expected to put their signatures to paper.
Southern signed three players during the December signing period.
Carrell, a three-star recruit who had offers from Arizona, Kentucky and Missouri, among others, looks like a good get. He visited Southern on the weekend of Jan. 25-27 and committed along with Shaffer.
“When I visited Southern, it just hit home for me,” said Carrell, who missed three games in his senior season. “It’s a special spot to perform in front of my hometown and family. Coach Odums and the staff did a good job on my visit, made it seem like a second home.
“My grandparents both graduated from Southern, my auntie and godmother — so many people in my family went to Southern. I’m pretty excited. It’s a big chance to show my style of play, show them what I've got. They are on the rise. They just need a few more players to get back to the Celebration Bowl. That’s what they’re aiming for.
I like coach Odums a lot. He’s going to push me to be a better man and better player.”
Carrell, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, is following in the path of his coach at Madison Prep, Landry Williams, who played wide receiver for the Jaguars.
“Bertrand was a top prospect on our team, a real hard worker, dedicated to the game,” Williams said. “He made kids around him better and set a good example. I’m proud of him.
“He got nicked up with a knee injury early in the season and some teams backed off of him. He can play free or strong safety. He gets in the box and he likes to hit. Today’s safeties have to be able to play both.”
Williams said Carrell’s teammate, linebacker Myles Patin, is also headed for Southern. Shaffer (6-0, 202) was also a three-star prospect with offers from SMU, Jackson State and Jacksonville State.
Wednesday’s signees add to the list started by the three December recruits who signed early: Destrehan quarterback Harold Blood, Ehret cornerback Tyruss Gayden and Karr defensive tackle Austin Kent.
Odums said five other additions who are junior college or four-year-college transfers will also be announced Wednesday.