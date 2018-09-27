It was 1993, and Pete Richardson was still gaining the trust of his new team after coming to Southern from Winston-Salem State just a few months earlier.
The Jaguars were undefeated after seven games and starting to believe in their new coach’s philosophy, but Alcorn State was the reigning champion, and quarterback Steve “Air” McNair was marching his way to his future designation as the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s all-time passing leader.
For the entire week leading up to the game, Richardson’s players were in awe of McNair’s abilities while they watched film.
By the final whistle, Southern was celebrating a 47-31 win in what was a relative blowout for what the Braves were used to at the time.
In many ways, beating Alcorn State was the crucial spark Richardson needed to build one of the SWAC’s most dominant programs of the next 15 years. Many consider that game to be the most significant of the season, as Southern captured the first of four black college national championships under Richardson.
Dawson Odums is hoping the 2018 meeting with Alcorn can do for his program what Richardson’s did 25 years ago when Southern (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) hosts Alcorn (3-1, 2-0) for homecoming at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In the seven meetings Southern had with Alcorn since Odums became the interim coach in 2012, the Jaguars came out on top just once. Their 1-6 mark against Alcorn is Odums' worst record among conference opponents.
Odums’ first career loss was 20-17 to Alcorn. Then there was the 2013 meeting, when Alcorn beat Southern 44-38 in an overtime thriller in Baton Rouge.
The Braves beat Southern 56-16 in 2014 and then again 38-24 a few months later in the SWAC Championship Game.
Southern’s largest conference loss under Odums was a 41-point blowout to Alcorn in 2015. Coincidentally, it is also the last time Southern lost at home, stretching back 10 games.
Just as wins against Alcorn have been few and far between in recent years, Southern hadn’t beat Alcorn in nine straight tries going into 1993.
Odums knows one game can change the direction of a program.
“It goes like that sometimes,” Odums said. “There’s also always a season for things to turn. Teams make runs. You can look at any conference. Teams have their success.
“We have a football team that’s pretty good and plays extremely well on Saturdays. Hopefully we can turn that tide.”
Reversing history won’t be easy.
Alcorn is the four-time defending Eastern Division champion and was the favorite to make it five straight going into the season.
Southern hasn’t been to the championship game since that 2014 run but finished second in the West the past two years, falling short of eventual conference champion Grambling.
Both teams are undefeated in conference play.
Odums downplayed the recent slump against Alcorn, noting Southern has several players still on its roster that beat Alcorn in 2016 — a game most remembered for former SU running back Lenard Tillery becoming the SWAC’s all-time leading rusher.
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Randall Menard was the only current player to register any stats with two receptions for 51 yards.
Senior cornerback Demerio Houston was the leading tackler (four) from that game among players who will dress out Saturday. Defensive end Simeon Houston had a pair of tackles for loss. Defense lineman Brad Porter forced a fumble while Ceajae Bryant recovered one.
But Southern’s experience only can take it so far.
Alcorn quarterback Noah Johnson and running back PJ Simmons combine for one of the most effective one-two punches in the SWAC at 322.1 total yards per game.
Defensively, Alcorn is the only SWAC team to hold opponents to fewer than 300 yards per game.
Combine that with the mental hurdle of recent struggles against Alcorn, and Southern has its hands full.
“It starts with (Johnson) and you don’t have to go very far to find the next guy and that’s Simmons. He stands right beside him,” Odums said. “Them two is what makes it go. And then you don’t have to go too far from there because (Raidarious Anderson) is as advertised at wide receiver. And it’s not too much further because (Chris Blair) is on the other side.
“They’re a talented football team, and they always have been.”
Saturday could be only the latest in a history of memorable clashes.
Former Alcorn quarterback Lenorris Footman remembers the 2013 meeting as potentially the most exciting game in a career that includes two SWAC championships.
Footman was a true freshman that season and did not play, but he was in A.W. Mumford Stadium as Southern celebrated its homecoming and on the sideline as Alcorn celebrated the Braves' win.
Even though he knew it was only how the schedule fell, Alcorn still took being designated as the homecoming opponent as an insult, Footman said.
But finding that extra edge, no matter how slight or insignificant, can be necessary when there’s no historical grudge to build on.
The annual game doesn’t hold the bitterness many HBCU classic matchups do — despite the schools being a scant 100-mile drive apart on U.S. 61 and despite the traditional rivalry not matching the levels each have with other schools.
Southern’s biggest annual game, of course, is the Bayou Classic against Grambling, followed closely by its series against Jackson State and its now-dormant series against Florida A&M, one of the best in black college football.
Meanwhile, J-State is the highlight of Alcorn’s calendar as in-state rivals.
Footman, who led the Braves to wins against Southern in 2015 and 2017, described the game as less of a rivalry and more of an intense conference clash.
“Alcorn knows Southern is going to come play just like Southern knows Alcorn is going to play,” Footman said. “It kind of makes it a rivalry, but it’s more of a competitive thing between the players than a natural rivalry game.”
Alcorn has been a constant thorn in Southern’s side long before Odums arrived on the Bluff.
The Braves are 37-26-2 in the series since 1945 and stand as one of only two current members of the SWAC to claim a winning record against the Jaguars during that span. The second is Grambling at 33-29.
Southern’s winning percentage against Alcorn is .362 since 1962, when Alcorn joined the SWAC.
In 2003, Alcorn became the only team to beat Southern in a magical season, scoring a last-minute 36-34 win. The loss joined the 1969 season as the second time the Braves ruined what would’ve been a perfect run through SWAC play.
To this day, Richardson and Ace Mumford are the only Southern coaches to beat Alcorn with any consistency during their tenures. Alcorn joined the SWAC the year following Mumford’s death.
“I think it’s a big game,” Richardson said. “I don’t classify it as a rivalry, but it is a huge game just because of where the school is (located). You find a lot of individuals that know each other personally. Plus, they usually have some pretty decent athletes and are well-coached. It’s always a high-intensity level when they play that game.”
No Southern players were made available to the media this week to give their perspective of the series.
Southern has a bit of momentum going into the weekend after its 29-27 comeback win against Alabama A&M last Saturday.
Down 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Jaguars scored 23 straight points to pull ahead in the second half. When AAMU scored with a little over a minute to play, Southern linebacker Calvin Lunkins stuffed the two-point conversion to preserve the victory.
Odums said the win could be the start of something special happening at Southern this season.
A win Saturday would cement Southern’s place as a serious contender for the SWAC title.
All it has to do is beat Alcorn.
“After a two-year stint of going up there, we finally get them at home at A.W. Mumford Stadium where we play pretty good,” Odums said on his weekly radio show. “We know the challenge with a championship pedigree team coming in here. Our team is going to have to grow up fast and play a whole lot better.”