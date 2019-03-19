Advocate news services
BEAUMONT, Texas — In a weird and wonderful midweek game Tuesday night at Vincent-Beck Stadium, the Southern Jaguars erupted late to take a five-run lead over Lamar in the seventh inning.
Then the Cardinals went to work, staging a stunning rally of their own, finishing with a 6-5 win.
The game was scoreless through six innings thanks to a sparkling effort by three Lamar pitchers, Jack Dallas, Douglas Palmer and Dylan Johnson; and three Lamar pitchers, Eli Finney, Bryce Ross and Austin Haensel.
It appeared as if the the game would come down to just one or two runs. That feeling proved true in the ninth, but not in a way any fans might have expected.
After Lamar (8-12) struck out the first batter in the top of the seventh, Southern suddenly sprang to life. The Jaguars (11-9) strung together seven consecutive hits and scored five runs, highlighted by Hampton Hudson’s two-run single up the middle and Javeyan Williams’ triple down the right-field line.
Lamar reliever Grason Wright stepped in, and the third-year sophomore from Warr Acres, Okla., allowed the last of the seven hits before a strikeout and a grounder ended the inning.
Southern’s big inning seemed to spark an equally large inning from the Cardinals.
Avery George stepped up one out and his 18-game hitting streak on the line. He took two pitches before lining one into left-center, stretching the streak to 19 games.
He reached second on a bunt single from Cole Girouard and got to third on a walk of Cole Coker, and a single from JC Correa scored both George and Girouard.
Robin Adames was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and Logan Berlof earned his first RBI of the day with a double. Adames was cut down on the play but Lamar was within one run, 5-4.
Cole Secrest singled in the next at-bat, scoring Berlof and tying the game at 5.
Wright sat down the Jaguars in order in the eighth and was replaced in the ninth by Austin Smith, who worked three strikeouts around a one-out double.
Lamar won it in the bottom of the ninth. Correa reached on an error from the shortstop and advanced to second on a single from Adames. Berlof worked his way to a full count before lining a ball into the right-center gap to score Correa.
Southern, which has won five of its first six Southwestern Athletic Conference games, returns home for a three-game series against Grambling this weekend at Lee-Hines Field. The series begins at 6 p.m. Friday.