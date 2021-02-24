It’s not nearly as important that Devon Benn leads the Southern running game going into the season as it is Benn leads the program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything from spring football to summer workouts and the 2020 season, Benn was one of the first players coach Dawson Odums looked to for help in steadying the ship.
Benn may or may not get the first carry, but he will be first in line Friday when Southern takes the field at in the spring season opener Alabama State at 6 p.m.
“Stellar” was Odums’ one word description of Benn, the senior from New Orleans who prepped at John Curtis. In the midst of restrictions on meetings, masking and attending workouts, Benn was essential, and his dedication paid off. Odums said the Jaguars have had one positive test since the team reported in January.
“In order to maneuver during practice you need guys who have been in that foxhole with you before,” Odums said. “He’s been around here, done a great job getting himself prepared. It’s good to have the seniors who know what football means at Southern.
“We value what he brings to the table. He does an outstanding job representing his school and family. He already has his degree and is in grad school like a lot of our seniors.”
Benn said he knew without being asked what his role would be. He didn’t wait to become a senior to become a leader and he knew with players such as Calvin Lunkins and Jaylon Brinson having graduated, even more responsibility was falling to him.
“Some guys had to step up, we had to make some changes (because of the pandemic),” Benn said. “The seniors had to step in and play their part. We’ve been here so we know how things go. We had to take control of the ship.
“Picking people up comes with the job. I stayed on guys about working hard and staying with the protocols.”
Benn has always led by example. Last year, he scored seven touchdowns and passed 2,000 career yards rushing with 811 on 153 carries. His three-season total of 2,021 puts him in position to move into second place all-time behind Lenard Tillery.
The Jaguars running back is one of the deepest position groups on the team. Pushing Benn hard is sophomore Jerrod Sims, who came on strong at the end of 2019 to finish with 497 yards and four touchdowns. Odums has said also to expect more of a contribution from Craig Nelson and Rashad Muhammad under first-year offensive coordinator Zach Grassi.
Benn might be in for fewer carries with more depth and has high expectations for the Jaguar offense, which led the SWAC in rushing last season.
“My expectations are that we come out and play Jaguar Football, do what we’re supposed to do,” Benn said. “We’ve got a great plan, we’ve just got to get the job done and execute. (Grassi) is a great coach. He knows what he’s talking about and will put us in position to make great plays. He has a different style from (previous offensive coordinator) Coach (Chennis) Berry. I’ve learned some new things in the system.
“I expect us to have a great season between me and JJ (Sims). He pushes me like I push him, same as the other running backs, Craig Rashad, everyone in that room. Anyone could be the starter. Every day is a competition.”