Two-time defending SWAC champion Southern is still
getting respect in SWAC baseball circles.
The Jaguars were a heavy favorite to win the 2022 West
Division race in preseason voting by league coaches and
sports information directors.
Southern received 11 of 19 first-place votes to finish
first in the six-team division, totaling 98 voting
points. Grambling State was second with 80 points and
three first-place votes and Prairie View A&M third with
77 and three first-place votes.
Jackson State, which waltzed through the East Division
to a 24-0 record in the regular season last year, edged
out Alabama State, 89-88. Jackson State received eight
first place votes and ASU four.
Southern defeated Jackson State in dramatic fashion in
the SWAC Tournament finals on a ninth-inning home run
by O’Neill Burgos to earn its second consecutive title.
Burgos and outfielder Tremaine Spears were named to the
preseason All-SWAC first team while catcher Taj Porter
and pitcher Enrique Orza were second team selections.
Southern opens the season at the Andre Dawson Classic
in New Orleans Feb. 18-20, playing Alabama State,
Jackson State and Florida A&M. The Jaguars will open
their home schedule Wednesday, Feb. 23 against Missouri
at 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Field.
SWAC Eastern Division
1. Jackson State – 89 (8)
2. Alabama State – 88 (4)
3. Florida A&M – 67 (2)
4. Bethune-Cookman – 57
5. Alabama A&M – 55 (4)
6. Mississippi Valley State – 22
SWAC Western Division
1. Southern – 98 (11)
2. Grambling State – 80 (3)
3. Prairie View A&M – 77 (3)
4. Texas Southern – 67
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 39
6. Alcorn State – 38 (2)
*First place votes listed in parenthesis
Preseason Player of the Year
Ty Hill- Jackson State
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Breon Pooler- Alabama State
Preseason All-SWAC Baseball First Team
C – Hunter May- Alabama State
1B – Chenar Brown- Jackson State
2B – Justin Cooper- Texas Southern
3B – Ty Hill- Jackson State
SS – Cristopher DeGuzman- Alabama State
DH – O’Neill Burgos- Southern
OF – Jabronski Willams- Alabama State
OF – Jatavius Melton- Jackson State
OF – Tremaine Spears- Southern
SP – Nikelle Galatas- Jackson State SP – Breon Pooler- Alabama State RP – Steven Davila- Jackson State Preseason All-SWAC Baseball Second Team C – Taj Porter- Southern 1B – Chris Lewis- Alabama State 2B – Jayden Sloan- Alabama State 3B – Trenton Jamison- Alabama State SS – Cameron Bufford- Grambling State DH – Angel Jimenez- Alabama State OF – Demaire’ Smith- Prairie View A&M OF – Kacy Higgins- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OF –LJ Bryant- Florida A&M SP – Victor Mendoza- Prairie View A&M SP – Enrique Orza- Southern RP – Payton Harris- Alabama State