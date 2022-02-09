BR.tsusouthern.050821.012

Southern University coach Chris Crenshaw.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Two-time defending SWAC champion Southern is still

getting respect in SWAC baseball circles.

The Jaguars were a heavy favorite to win the 2022 West

Division race in preseason voting by league coaches and

sports information directors.

Southern received 11 of 19 first-place votes to finish

first in the six-team division, totaling 98 voting

points. Grambling State was second with 80 points and

three first-place votes and Prairie View A&M third with

77 and three first-place votes.

Jackson State, which waltzed through the East Division

to a 24-0 record in the regular season last year, edged

out Alabama State, 89-88. Jackson State received eight

first place votes and ASU four.

Southern defeated Jackson State in dramatic fashion in

the SWAC Tournament finals on a ninth-inning home run

by O’Neill Burgos to earn its second consecutive title.

Burgos and outfielder Tremaine Spears were named to the

preseason All-SWAC first team while catcher Taj Porter

and pitcher Enrique Orza were second team selections.

Southern opens the season at the Andre Dawson Classic

in New Orleans Feb. 18-20, playing Alabama State,

Jackson State and Florida A&M. The Jaguars will open

their home schedule Wednesday, Feb. 23 against Missouri

at 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Field.

SWAC Eastern Division

1. Jackson State – 89 (8)

2. Alabama State – 88 (4)

3. Florida A&M – 67 (2)

4. Bethune-Cookman – 57

5. Alabama A&M – 55 (4)

6. Mississippi Valley State – 22

SWAC Western Division

1. Southern – 98 (11)

2. Grambling State – 80 (3)

3. Prairie View A&M – 77 (3)

4. Texas Southern – 67

5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 39

6. Alcorn State – 38 (2)

*First place votes listed in parenthesis

Preseason Player of the Year

Ty Hill- Jackson State

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Breon Pooler- Alabama State

Preseason All-SWAC Baseball First Team

C – Hunter May- Alabama State

1B – Chenar Brown- Jackson State

2B – Justin Cooper- Texas Southern

3B – Ty Hill- Jackson State

SS – Cristopher DeGuzman- Alabama State

DH – O’Neill Burgos- Southern

OF – Jabronski Willams- Alabama State

OF – Jatavius Melton- Jackson State

OF – Tremaine Spears- Southern

SP – Nikelle Galatas- Jackson State SP – Breon Pooler- Alabama State RP – Steven Davila- Jackson State Preseason All-SWAC Baseball Second Team C – Taj Porter- Southern 1B – Chris Lewis- Alabama State 2B – Jayden Sloan- Alabama State 3B – Trenton Jamison- Alabama State SS – Cameron Bufford- Grambling State DH – Angel Jimenez- Alabama State OF – Demaire’ Smith- Prairie View A&M OF – Kacy Higgins- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OF –LJ Bryant- Florida A&M SP – Victor Mendoza- Prairie View A&M SP – Enrique Orza- Southern RP – Payton Harris- Alabama State