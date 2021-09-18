WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Bragging rights for old friends Jason Rollins and Frank Wilson, but also a chance for Southern to knock off an in-state rival in a rare game at home. McNeese has a rich tradition, and the SWAC could use another victory over the Southland to up its brand. The Jaguars also could get a big boost going into the conference opener next week against Mississippi Valley when the games that really matter most begin. Southern has a seasoned team that should be rounding into form in its third game.
KEY MATCHUP
Southern WR Marquis McClain vs. McNeese CB Corrione Harris: McClain has been rounding into form for parts of two seasons since transferring from Auburn. His athletic ability prompted Southern to use him on speed sweeps and he came up with the biggest reception of the game, a 39-yard TD on a 50-50 ball he went up and got. Harris is McNeese’s second-leading tackler and always is around the ball. There will likely be a lot of one-on-one matchups featuring these two. For Southern to win, it will have to throw the ball consistently and McClain is a featured target.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cowboys: WR Josh Matthews had 10 catches for 111 yards and a TD in two games. He caught 32 for 458 and four scores in the spring season. At 6-2 and 192, the former Dunham and Louisiana Tech wide out is an athletic and inviting target for Cody Orgeron. DT Isaiah Chambers is a troublemaker in the middle of the defense, using quickness and smarts to create havoc at 6-5 and 251 pounds. A consensus FCS All American and Southland Conference Player of the Year on defense, he finished fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award won by Southern’s Jordan Lewis last season. He has 1½ tackles for loss.
Jaguars: RB Craig Nelson had a breakout game with a career-high 134 yards, more than half of it on a 68-yard TD. Nelson’s speed and pass catching ability make him the classic third down back and he’ll get a lot of reps with Jerodd Sims still on the shelf. DE Tyran Nash has come on strong with Jordan Lewis and Jalen Ivy missing time. Nash had a big game against Troy, getting two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. He’ll get plenty of reps also with Lewis questionable and Ivy out for the first half.
FACTS AND FIGURES
Southern starting DT Camron Peterson played for the Cowboys last season and transferred in the offseason. ... McNeese had 16 penalties for 177 yards in its 2019 victory against Southern. ... Ladarius Skelton’s streak of 25 starts was stopped last week because of an injured leg. ... Southern is 0-2 vs. McNeese, the first meeting a 35-18 loss in 2004 in Baton Rouge. ... McNeese had three sacks against LSU last week.
PREDICTION
McNeese 27, Southern 26: The Jaguars bounced back nicely and played significantly better last week but will meet a team a little more hungry and needy for a victory. The Cowboys made a good showing against LSU. The teams are evenly matched, especially if Ladarius Skelton and Jordan Lewis play. Otherwise, McNeese has got a big advantage with sixth-year senior Cordy Orgeron at quarterback. He won’t panic in a hostile environment and the Jaguars have some tackling issues to correct on defense. This one is going down to the wire with the Cowboys taking it with a late field goal.