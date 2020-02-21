A back-to-basics approach has helped the Southern men’s basketball team refocus as it faces the final stretch of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule.
Southern (11-15, 8-5) is tied for third place with Alcorn State and won’t have to sweat out earning a berth in the conference postseason tournament, as was the case last season. Instead, the Jaguars are focused on winning their remaining five SWAC games.
First up is a trip through Alabama. Southern plays at Alabama State (8-17, 7-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, then heads to Alabama A&M (6-17, 3-9) for a game at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“We know that it's (about) us, so we went back to the drawing board,” Southern coach Sean Woods said, referring to his team’s desire to shake off losses at Grambling and Jackson State two weeks ago.
“We’ve got to play tough and play our style. We can’t play anybody else’s. I thought in those two (losses) we became stagnant and we did not take advantage of the offensive opportunities we got from our good defense.”
Southern showed a commitment to its own style of play last week in a 73-49 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, followed by a 95-62 thrashing of Mississippi Valley. It was the first time Southern had scored a pair of back-to-back 20-point conference wins since 2014, when the Jaguars took home wins over Grambling 73-49 and Jackson State 60-35.
The 33-point win over Valley was Southern’s largest conference win since defeating the Delta Devils 97-64 in 2016.
“We forced the tempo (against Valley) with our pressure and we kept it on,” Woods said. “That was a way for us to get out in transition and get a lot of assists. ... We’ve got to put pressure on at both ends of the court, and I thought we did that in these last two games.”
In each of its two wins last week, 11 Jaguars scored, including three in double figures. Against Valley, one of those was Darius Williams, who put up his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Bradford had 16 points and six assists for Southern, which ranks third in the SWAC in assists per game (13.6).
The win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff featured 19 points from Skyler Baggs and 10 each out of Lamarcus Lee and Amel Kuhljuhovic. The Jaguars will need that type of production when they face Alabama State and Alabama A&M, two teams Southern will be looking to defeat for the second time this season.
Woods acknowledged he expects both teams to be motivated by the earlier losses to Southern.
“They do have extra motivation, but we’ve got to focus on us. We’ve got to play our style,” Woods said. “If we play tough and as smart as we’re capable of playing then I’m looking for the same results.”
SU women look for sweeps
The Southern women (12-12, 10-3) will look for season sweeps of Alabama State and Alabama A&M as they continue to chase SWAC leader Jackson State.
The Jaguars have won eight of nine games after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-61 and Valley 71-40 last week. Amani McWain was a constant in both games with 20 points against the Lions and 11 versus the Devilettes.
Alyric Scott came up with an all-around game against Valley with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Southern women take on Alabama State at 3 p.m. Saturday, then face Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Bus trip to Alcorn
The 6th Man Club has spots available on its annual bus trip to Lorman, Mississippi, for the Jaguars' Feb. 29 game at Alcorn State.
The cost of the trip is $35, not including game tickets. For information, call Anna Jones at (225) 907-7212 or Freddie Green at (225) 421-6637.