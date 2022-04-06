Ethan Groff and Luis Aviles each hit home runs in an eight-run second inning as Tulane stayed hot with a 19-5 victory against Southern at Lee-Hines Field on Wednesday.
The victory was the 10th in 13 games for Tulane (20-9-1), and its fourth straight going into a home weekend series against South Florida.
The loss for Southern (9-19) ended a three-game winning streak as the Jaguars go on the road for a three-game series at Alcorn State. The game was shortened to seven innings by a run-rule agreement between the teams.
“This is the start of our eighth week, and other than for a skid in week four or five this group has won all the weeks,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “The ability to stay momentary, get up off the ground, dust off and get back to doing what we’re capable of, the kids have rebounded well.
“We’ve been playing pretty good baseball. This gives us another start to a winning week. We just have to finish it off.”
Groff and Aviles went back-to-back with homers in the second inning, with Groff hitting a two-run shot. Aviles added to his team-leading total with a three-run shot for his seventh in a five-run fifth inning. Both batters had three hits and knocked in four runs, and Groff scored five times.
Chandler Welch pitched five innings for the Green Wave and allowed two hits and one run while facing three batters over the minimum.
Southern fell behind 10-0 after two innings and committed four errors. Starter Khristian Paul was ineffective and gave way to freshman Perry Kyles in the second. Kyles allowed six hits and all eight runs.
The Jaguars scored four runs in the sixth. Justin Henry hit a two-run double, and two more runs came home on wild pitches. Rashard Grace had a run-scoring single in the second inning, and Jahli Hendricks had two hits for Southern.
“It wasn’t a bad finish,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Second inning with a freshman on the mound, freshman behind the plate, trying to get them some experience. Fourth and fifth innings, a freshman on the mound ... three of those guys it was their first time out.
“We put together some at-bats at the end, got the ball rolling to be more productive hopefully toward the weekend. Midweek games are to get reps to get ready for the weekend. Do I want to win them? Yes. It’s more important for me to get some guys out there in case we get banged up.”
Southern did get some strong pitching at the end from Nick Wilson and Caleb Washington, who each threw a 1-2-3 inning.
“Nick Wilson has to put it together on the weekend,” Crenshaw said. “He goes out on the midweeks and gets the job done. We’ve got to figure out what going on on the weekend. He was lights out the first three or four times and last couple of times.”