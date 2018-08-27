Southern made it official and named quarterback John Lampley the starter for the season opener on Saturday at TCU, coach Dawson Odums announced.
The move comes with little surprise after Odums named Lampley the frontrunner in the three-person race early last week.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Georgia will get his first career start against the No. 16 team in the country.
“We have three very good quarterbacks,” Odums said. “John is just slightly above those guys from a consistency standpoint and that’s really what we look for out of that quarterback position.”
After coming into the program as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart last season, Lampley quickly rose through the ranks to take a clear hold on the spot this offseason.
He primarily took snaps with the first-team offense this spring and summer while Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton went with the twos and threes, respectively.
Lampley played sparingly in seven games last season as starter Austin Howard battled early injury problems suffered in the season opener. He and McDaniel split time in the backup role with Skelton transferring into the program this spring.
As he’s been throughout the quarterback competition, Odums said all three players will see playing time during the first three, non-conference games this season before making a final decision going into conference play.
Lampley completed 14 of 26 passes last season for 114 yards. He also ran for 118 yards in 2017, third most on the team.
O Captain! My Captain!
Southern officially announced who the team captains will be after replacing all four from the 2017 team.
Senior cornerback Demerio Houston, redshirt junior center Jaylon Brinson, redshirt junior safety Montavious Gaines and sophomore wide receiver Kendall Catalon will lead the Jaguars.
Odums said the decision to name those four as captains was left entirely up to the players who voted this weekend.
“Nobody knows the team better than the guys on the team,” Odums said. “It’s an honor to be a captain but it’s also a great honor when your team selects you as one. They’re around you all the time. All four of those guys are good guys and they’ve been around the program and they know what it’s about.”
Catalon stands as the lone surprise of the group as one of the few underclassmen to ever get the nod during Odums’ tenure.
The former two-star quarterback from Texas was a spark plug for the Jaguars last season, leading a group of undersized but quick receivers.
He caught 24 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.
Players were not made available to the media on Monday.
What TCU is saying
With many in the local TCU media looking at the Horned Frogs’ future opponents, coach Gary Patterson made sure to keep his eye on the season opener against Southern.
Patterson was adamant that he isn’t overlooking the Jaguars and had some nice words for his FCS opponent.
“We’re playing a Southern team that does a lot of nice things,” Patterson said. “They do a good job coaching. They do a lot of things that cause you problems. We’ve taken them very seriously. Kind of like South Dakota State two years ago. You have to understand the team you’re playing and that they’ll have some athletes on their team.”
This is the second straight year TCU opens the season with a SWAC opponent after dismantling Jackson State 63-0 in Texas to start off the 2017 season.
Saturday marks the most highly ranked opponent for Southern since traveling to No. 7 Georgia in 2015.
On the mend
Starting left tackle Jeremiah Abby was not practicing on Monday due to a minor injury, but Odums assured he would not be out for the season opener.
Odums did not specify what the ailment was but that he could go if needed and was only being held out for precautionary reasons.
Abby is a crucial member of an experienced offensive line as the only Southern player to be named preseason all conference by SWAC coaches.
Starting center Brinson, who was seen in a similar situation last week, was fully participating in practice on Monday.