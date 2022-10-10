The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas.
Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated the fight, which occurred about 1 hour and 45 minutes before kickoff of Southern’s 45-13 victory.
The fracas lasted a little more than a minute as the combatants were eventually separated and returned to their respective locker rooms.
“The Conference office is currently reviewing video of the altercation that transpired prior to the start of the Southern at Prairie View A&M football game held this past Saturday,” SWAC associate commissioner Andrew Roberts said via text.
Southern coach Eric Dooley — who was coach at Prairie View the past four seasons — declined to comment directly on the incident on the weekly SWAC coaches Zoom conference.
Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said he spoke to Dooley on Sunday, and Banks admitted all the facts were not known. He said a report from Southern to the SWAC office is due Wednesday.
Banks also suggested the stadium lacked adequate security.
“From our understanding, we feel our players did not instigate this, but we’re not getting to that point,” Banks said. “(Dooley) did a good job of talking to his team. ...
“You don’t really know the words exchanged or what really happened to get it going. But obviously that’s not who we are. It’s important each institution have a structure of game operations in place as required by the conference office to stop this from happening.”
The incident occurred in front of the stadium field house behind the north end zone where players from both teams enter the field. A large group from each team was pushing and there were some punches thrown.
Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell said immediately after the game he was told his players were responding to Southern players stomping on the Prairie View logo at midfield. He said he rushed down from his office in the field house above when he saw the fight in progress.
“We’re still looking at the video to see what happened. We know that’s a no-no,” McDowell said, referring to the act of stomping on a midfield logo. “Testosterone starts flying around that that point. The only disappointing point to me was when I got down there, I didn’t see coaches from their side. I saw them standing there, but they were not trying to de-escalate the situation, and I know coach Dooley is not about that.
“One of our kids got hit, blindsided. I don’t know who the kid was that did it from Southern but I’m sure it’s going to be looked at.”
McDowell said he spoke to Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas by phone Sunday night. Dumas transferred to Southern after playing four years at Prairie View while McDowell was a defensive assistant.
“The kid said, ‘Coach I don’t want to say anything or snitch on anybody. It’s over with, done with; we were going at it each other. I just want to leave that there. The game is over with,’ ” McDowell said. “I said ‘OK, I respect that that.’ At the end of the day we’ll see what’s going on.”
Dooley addressed the fight immediately after the game, saying he didn't know the details but adding “that’s not who we are” and that he was “mad” at both teams, but he would not elaborate Monday.
“We understand what took place,” he said on the coaches' Zoom conference. “You’re talking about young individuals that we’re building into quality young men once they graduate. I don’t get into the negative thing; I’m a very positive guy.”