Finally, the Southern University fans got to shout their tradition "Go Home" chant to Grambling.
It took four long frustrating years for Jaguar Nation to get to yell those two words again, but a 38-28 victory in the 45th annual Bayou Classic on Saturday did the trick.
Grambling is headed home, its season over.
Southern, meanwhile, is headed to Lorman, Mississippi, where it will take on Alcorn State next Saturday with a chance to win its first SWAC championship since 2013.
The Jaguars weren't about to let the Western Division championship slip through their paws like they did a year ago.
That's why Jaguars coach Dawson Odums made his team watch the last 5:02 of last year's Bayou Classic on Sunday.
That's how much time was left a season ago when Southern seemed to be in control of the Tigers.
But Grambling roared back and went on to win its second straight SWAC title.
Not this time though.
Southern, which led 31-13 at one point, saw its lead dwindle to 31-28 with 11:07 left.
With 5:23 left, Odums walked up the sideline and reminded his team about a year ago.
The Jaguars responded with touchdown to put it out of reach.
"It feels amazing to finally get a win," cornerback Demerio Houston said. "Last year cut deep because we were five minutes away. It was heartbreaking."
Linebacker Calvin Lunkins had similar sentiments.
"Last year hurt me deep," Lunkins said. "The message this week was to finish what we started."
Lunkins is one of just nine seniors on the Southern roster, the results of the NCAA sanctions had to endure over the past three years.
It was those sanctions that helped ease Odums' mind the past three seasons after losing to Grambling.
He knew the odds were stacked against his team with the reduction in scholarships.
"I don't think we had the pieces of the puzzle to be successful in those three years," Odums said. "When you talk about APR penalties, missing practice time, scholarship reductions, what do you expect? This is our last year of scholarship reductions and we are starting to put a football team together."
The Jaguars surely looked the part of a complete team Saturday, checking all the boxes of what it takes to play well.
The offense was balanced, rushing for 247 yards and passing for another 233. The defense came up with big stops when it needed to. And the Jaguars got a special teams touchdown to get things going. They refused to let this one get away. Even on a play that seemed like would be a Grambling 92 yard fumble return, Southern's Jamar Washington and Jeremias Houston ran him down to prevent the score and the defense held the Tigers to a field goal.
"When duty calls, we rise to the occasion," Odums said.
Now duty calls again.
They removed three years of frustration on Saturday.
Now they have to find a way to get past an Alcorn team that has given them fits as well.
Alcorn handed Southern its only SWAC loss this season, a 20-3 defeat earlier this season in Baton Rouge.
"Getting revenge," said Houston when asked his thoughts about another shot at the Braves.
The Jaguars aren't going home.
They are headed to Lorman.
"We believe we're on to something special," Odums said.