PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Picking up a conference win on the road is always a good thing. Doing so against your former head coach makes it even better.
The Southern women's team, which was bothered by poor shooting in its conference opener, found a comfort zone against Prairie View leading to a 68-48 win at the William Nicks Building.
The win was the first for Southern (3-10, 1-1) over Prairie View since former coach Sandy Pugh took over last season, when the Panthers won both meetings.
“We finally had a good shooting night,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We’ve been struggling from the perimeter but tonight we knocked down some open shots. It was a team effort. It wasn’t just one person."
Led by Brittany Rose’s 12 points, nine Jaguars scored against Prairie View (3-11, 0-2). Caitlin Davis scored 11 and had four steals, while Taneara Moore (nine points, seven rebounds) and Jaden Towner (nine points) also had their moments.
“That’s the thing about this team," Funchess said. "We are extremely deep, and when I go to the bench there’s not a dropoff. Some of the kids coming off the bench do a better job in some aspects than the starters.”
For the game, Southern shot 51.2% (22 of 43) from the field, and made 19 of 30 free throws. The Jaguars outrebounded the Panthers 25-14, and held them to 38.2% (13 of 34) from the field.
Like Saturday at Texas Southern, the Jaguars had the lead in the fourth quarter. This time they finished off their opponent.
“I thought against Texas Southern we played not to lose instead of being in attack mode,” Funchess said. “We turned the ball over down the stretch. I told the girls we can’t do that. If we get an opportunity to push the basketball and score then let’s go do it.”
Prairie View’s Ke’Asia Williams led all scorers with 13 points, but the Panthers were in a hole all game long. Williams hit a free throw to give Prairie View a 1-0 lead, but Moore hit a jumper to give Southern a lead it would not relinquish.
Southern took a 48-33 lead into the fourth quarter, when Prairie View began working its way to the foul line. The Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws and got as close as 56-43 before Southern closed the door.
PRAIRIE VIEW MEN 64, SOUTHERN 54: The Panthers' full-court press gave the Jaguars fits in the first half when they built a 10-point lead. Southern sliced the lead to six points with 18:59 left to play, but went on to trail by double digits most of the second half.
Southern (3-12, 0-2) had a season-high 22 turnovers including 17 in the first half.
Freshman Damiree Burns came off the bench to lead Southern with 12 points. Darius Williams grabbed seven rebounds and scored seven points.
Defending SWAC champion Prairie View (6-9, 2-0) took control midway through the first half. Leading 14-11, the Panthers held Southern to one field goal over an eight minute span, and eventually took a 32-22 lead at halftime.
Prairie View’s Darius Williams scored 14 points, and Devonte Patterson had 10.