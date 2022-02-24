As the Southern men’s basketball team chases its first regular-season Southwestern Athletic Conference championship since 2014, a graduate transfer with extensive championship experience is helping lead the charge.
Originally from Sarasota, Florida, guard Brion Whitley signed with Murray State out of high school and spent four years with the Racers before earning his degree in organizational communication. During his time in Murray, Kentucky, the Racers won three Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships .
As Southern (15-11, 10-4 SWAC) prepares to host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, the Jaguars trail SWAC leader Texas Southern by a half game in the win column. With four games left, a share of the regular-season title is the worst the Jaguars will earn if they win out.
“Winning a championship is hard. That’s the biggest thing,” Whitley said. “You can’t get too high when you win and you can’t get too low when you lose. You really have to stay even-headed and stay focused on what you need to do in that game or that day in practice.”
Whitley has been a designated scorer for Southern as the team’s sixth man. He is fifth on the team in minutes played but second in scoring at 12.0 points per game. He has made 61 of 162 3-pointers, which is more makes and more attempts than anyone else on the team.
Whitley scored a season-high 29 points in an early win over Ecclesia, and he has hit double figures in nine of 14 SWAC games.
“He’s a guy that can come off the bench and score in bunches,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “If he gets hot he can do it that way. He’s also added driving to his game, and he’s been a solid defender for us. He’s a jolt of energy when he comes in, which is what we need from him.”
The sixth-man role has been a good fit for Whitley, who averaged 11.6 minutes and 4.4 points last season as a redshirt junior at Murray State. The redshirt year along with an additional year of eligibility because of COVID-19 means Whitley will have one more season at Southern as he works toward his master’s degree in business.
“Murray State has a well-run system, but my role has increased a lot here. I’ve been enjoying that,” Whitley said. "I get to shoot a lot and have fun, and I have soaked in every moment.”
Whitley played with former Brusly star and current Southern teammate Jason Holliday for one season at Murray State. The addition of Whitley made it two former Racers who transferred to Southern, an occurrence that speaks to the relationship that coaches at both schools have with each other. It's even more so now that former Southern forward D.J. Burns is seeing significant playing time for Murray State this season.
Southern assistant coach Ryan Price was Whitley’s initial contact.
“He told me that Southern was looking for a shooter,” Whitley said. “He also said Southern is a great place to be, being an HBCU, a great student environment and it would be something I’d really enjoy.”
On Saturday, Whitley will have the chance to personally show his mother how much he enjoys the environment when Danielle Whitley drives in for her first visit to Baton Rouge.
“I’m looking forward to bringing her to Louie’s and The Chimes, some of the places that I like to go,” Whitley said.