The newest arrival for Southern University football won’t be suiting up for first-year coach Eric Dooley but will be right at the top of the travel roster.
The Jaguars' equipment will be traveling in style with the addition of a 48-foot long blue and gold trailer to haul everything from footballs to first aid kits.
“I’m the happiest man at Southern,” longtime Southern equipment manager Derek Price said. “When it pulled on campus I almost cried.”
The trailer will be joined to a matching semi-truck, and while the 18-wheeler combo is heading for its destination, it will serve as a rolling billboard for the university, adorned with a Jaguar player, mascot and the school logo on its sides and back door.
“This is a first,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. “It’s something we’ve been working on for a while and always thought we needed. We’re able to accommodate ourselves on all trips and brand ourselves while we’re traveling.
“Derek Price has really worked hard on this project since I became AD. We partnered with our corporate partner Coca Cola, and thank them very much, to help make this come true.”
The new trailer almost doubles the size of the 26-foot trailer truck Southern has used in the past. Price said he often had to get creative with packing the smaller truck, sometimes sending equipment with the players on the bus.
Price said he and his six-man equipment staff won’t have any trouble getting it all in. They've become experts at arranging the trunks full of gear for players, coaches, communications, sports medicine supplies and sideline equipment, but may have room to spare.
“It’s something that will make our equipment staff’s jobs a whole lot easier,” said Price, the program’s equipment manager for 32 years. “Coaches have become so demanding with what they need, and the players need, we didn’t have enough room on the smaller truck. I spent hours and hours trying to arrange stuff to get everything packed we needed and sometimes I still wasn’t able to get it all on.
“Now I’m able to get everything I need and some more. There’s so much room now. It’s an advantage for the university because it’s a rolling billboard. It’s such an eye-catcher.”
Price is especially happy with the lift gate, which can handle much larger loads and is big enough to “drive a golf cart straight onto it.”
It’s another perk for Dooley, the long time Southern assistant who has returned to lead the program after 15 years as an assistant and stops at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling and Prairie View.
“I was excited to see that,” Dooley said. “I know it’s something Derek has been wanting a long time. To see we have it we feel very blessed and fortunate. We can pack the whole house in there.”
The size of the truck will present some unintended issues. Price said there are three SWAC venues — Mississippi Valley State, Texas Southern and possibly Alcorn State — where the trailer might be too big. But he said the school will still have the smaller truck, which will be available to other sports.
Southern won’t have that issue in the 2022 season as the Jaguars play Texas Southern in Arlington, have Alcorn State at home and aren’t scheduled to play Mississippi Valley.
The maiden voyage will be the perfect test run. Southern is scheduled to open the season at home and then travels across town to play a historic game with LSU at Tiger Stadium Sept. 10, the first meeting between the two programs.
Price said he’ll have a veteran at the wheel in Benny Thomas, who was once a contract worker but has been a full-time employee of Southern for two years and the driver for more than 20. He formerly drove a big rig for a freight company.
“I think he’s the best in the world,” Price said of Thomas. “He can turn a truck around in places I had no idea you could.”
The trailer isn’t too big for maintenance and cleaning to be handled at the university motor pool at the back of campus.
Price said he’s been pushing for the acquisition for years.
“I used to tease coach Banks, ‘Once I get this truck, my job is done. I’m going to the house.’ I’ve waited a long time to get that trailer.”