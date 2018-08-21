Trending up
Prairie View
Eric Dooley has been waiting patiently for his time to come as a head coach in the SWAC. After 13 years at Southern under Pete Richardson, three at Pine Bluff and another four at Grambling under Broderick Fobbs, Dooley knows what a winner looks like. Might not be this year, but PV is on the up.
Trending down
Grambling
This will either look genius or downright stupid by November. There's a lot of unknowns about this Tigers team, and it could cause a slide in their back-to-back reign — or they could simply reload back to old levels. Right now it's anyone's guess.
Pick to click
Southern WR Randall Menard
Menard has always had potential to be a breakout star in Southern's offense. Unfortunately a long line of injuries held him back. The big receiver was given a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA for one last chance at making a splash.