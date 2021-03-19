Having a one-and-done home football schedule might seem freaky on the surface, but the Southern Jaguars aren't necessarily finding it a problem.
If the Jaguars are to rebound in this compressed spring season and capture their third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title, they will have to so on the road, beginning with their game against Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston.
A March 6 loss at home to Arkansas-Pine Bluff has left Southern (1-1) with little margin for error and four road games to finish. It’s not exactly new and can even be something that works to the Jaguars’ advantage.
“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t had many home games,” senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “I’ve always embraced the fact we’re going to be road warriors every year. I like playing in enemy territory. We’re always going to have pride going on the road.”
It also helps that Southern is venturing into a place it has enjoyed success. The Jaguars are 3-0 at BBVA Stadium and have never lost to the Tigers in eight games since coach Dawson Odums took the reins. The Tigers (0-1) are riding a 15-game losing streak over three seasons and haven’t won at home since a 42-14 victory against Mississippi Valley in Oct. 26, 2019.
What Odums likes about being on the road — especially in a pandemic season, which has deprived coaches of some of their access to athletes — is the chance to get the team sequestered. The spring season was cobbled together without the benefit of a traditional August-style camp to maximize focus.
For the next four games, the coaching staff can block out distractions en masse for about 36 hours before kickoff — something budget constraints would have prevented for home games.
“Friday nights are so important,” Odums said. “A lot goes on. You try to make sure you get them together, focus them in. You need that time. You don’t have it throughout the week because you’re trying to follow pandemic protocol.
“Get them on the bus, in the hotel, get them a good night’s rest, lessen the distractions and allow them to free their minds to go play. It allows us to rally around each other and play the best football we’re capable of. We have yet to do that.”
This might be the week it comes together for Southern. The Jaguars have some game tape of the opponent to work with for the first time, and the early loss leaves no excuse for lacking a sense of urgency. Perhaps the biggest concern is what the team will get from the quarterback position.
Odums has not said whether Ladarius Skelton or John Lampley will start but did say it’s likely both will play.
It’s not ideal.
For the sake of offensive continuity, coaches prefer one person to stay with the job, but Skelton’s inconsistency throwing the ball and last game’s brain-cramp penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct has forced the offensive staff to reset the plan.
“John and Ladarius understand what we need to do at that position,” Odums said. “We have a plan for both guys and we’ll see how it goes. The week off helped us to attack our guys mentally. Iron sharpens iron.”
It helps Southern that Texas Southern has a similar issue. Devin Williams is the more experienced player but was benched after starting in a 20-19 loss to Prairie View. Transfer Thaddeus Peyton nearly led the Tigers to a comeback victory with a pair of TD passes. But he averaged just 6 yards per completion.
With both programs struggling at quarterback, Saturday's game could end up a defensive struggle, going to the team that makes the fewest mistakes. One thing is clear: It's early in the season, and time is already running out for both.
“They’re all must win games,” Odums said. “Our guys will be excited. A lot will be decided Saturday, positioning and repositioning. You have to come out on all cylinders playing the right way to give yourself a chance.
“Hopefully we can get our mindset right and get our guys locked in for the stretch run. It’s a short season, not a lot of room for mistakes. We’ve got to get the Jags better, understand what we need to do, practice it at a high level and raise our intensity and sense of urgency.”