There might have been a hangover from Monday’s tough loss at Jackson State, but the Southern women’s basketball team still found a way to do what it was supposed to do Saturday afternoon.

The Jaguars took care of business.

Amani McWain scored 20 points, including 12 in the second half, as Southern pulled away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff for an 85-61 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

McWain made 10 of 11 free throws and both of her 3-point attempts. One of her 3-pointers was a heave at the end of the first half that left everyone surprised when it went in, no one more than McWain. It gave Southern a 38-25 halftime lead, and the Lions never got closer than 13 points in the second half.

Southern shot 45.3% (24 of 53) from the field, and 10 of 12 Jaguars who saw playing time scored. Brittany Rose was the only other Jaguar in double figures with 15 points.

“Amani did a great job,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “She played hard, she hit the boards defensively, got some easy buckets and kind of cracked the game open for us.”

Southern (11-12, 9-3) will at least remain in third place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, but the Jaguars weren’t pleased with their overall effort on Saturday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-18, 3-9) committed 33 fouls and had 27 turnovers, but Southern fared no better. The Jaguars were called for 29 fouls and turned the ball over 22 times.

“There was a lot of reaching and grabbing. We didn’t play fundamentally sound basketball on either end of the court,” Funchess said. “We’ve got to clean it up. We’ve got a day to come in (Sunday), look at our tape and try to make some changes.”

Arkansas-Pine Bluff outrebounded Southern 39-31, but the Lions shot just 28.8 percent (17 of 59). Aiya El Hassan led three Lions in double figures with 15 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff made just 1 of 15 shots to open the game as Southern took a 16-4 lead. The Jaguars led 19-9 after one quarter, but hit stretch of four minutes without a field goal in the second quarter.

The Lions got as close as 24-22 after Tyler Pyburn’s inside basket with 2:20 left in the half. Nakia Kincey hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-2 run for Southern.

“We want to get better every game,” Funchess said. “That’s our objective no matter who the opponent is. Today, I don’t think we got better. There were times when we looked decent, but overall I didn’t think we played well.”

