ITTA BENA, Miss. — Micah Bradford scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Southern men rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat Mississippi Valley 74-70 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play Monday afternoon.
The score was tied 34-34 at halftime, but Caleb Hunter gave Valley a quick lift scoring the first eight points of the second half. Southern took the lead for good midway through the second half, and Bradford made eight of 10 free throws in the final two minutes.
Southern (6-12, 3-3) won its second conference road win of the season. The Jaguars only picked up one conference win on the road last season.
Ashante Shivers and Darius Williams led four players in double figures with 15 points each. Amel Kuhljohovic scored 11 points, all in the first half.
Valley (1-16, 1-4) got seven of its 10 3-pointers from Hunter, who scored 26 points. Michael Green finished with 25 points, but Valley was unable to sustain its offensive intensity.
After Dario Milojevic’s basket gave the Devils a 49-44 lead with 12:56 left in the game, Valley missed its next six shots from the field and went scoreless for more than five minutes. The drought allowed Southern to turn a 49-44 deficit into a 55-49 lead.
Ashante and Bradford each hit 3-pointers during the run.
Valley got as close as 55-53, but Lamarcus Lee’s 3-pointer helped Southern surge back out to a 61-53 lead. Quinton Alston’s driving basket had Valley within 64-61 with two minutes left before Southern closed out the game by making 10 of 14 free throws.
Southern led 28-20 in the first half, but Valley responded with an 11-2 run. Bradford fed Kuhljohovic for an inside basket to give Southern a 34-31 lead. Hunter made a long 3-pointer as time ran out to force a tie at halftime.
Women
SOUTHERN 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY 54: The Jaguars dominated both ends of the floor in the third quarter creating all the separation they needed en route to an win over the Devilettes.
Southern (6-11, 4-2) led by as many as eight points in the first half, when there were three ties and four lead changes. Late in the second quarter, Valley (1-15, 0-5) scored seven consecutive points, and trailed 33-30 at halftime.
The third quarter was all Southern as the Jaguars outscored the Devilettes 29-6. Southern led 62-36 after three quarters and never let Valley get closer than 21 points in the fourth.
“We were solid on both ends of the court (in the third quarter),” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We executed and got some good shots. We had a letdown in the second quarter, but we got back to playing solid basketball in the third.”
Brittany Rose and Alyric Scott each scored 14 points for Southern. Taneara Moore had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaden Towner added 10 points.
The SWAC win was Southern’s third consecutive on the road by 20 or more points.
“We’re starting to settle down and get into a groove,” Funchess said. “We’ve had some girls that had been out, but now we’re getting better chemistry.”