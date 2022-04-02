Southern football coach Eric Dooley charted 100 plays during his second major scrimmage of spring practice Saturday. Given the temperature reached 82 degrees, his players likely were grateful that he dialed it back a bit at the end.
Dooley said his team had improved since last week’s 60-play effort, especially on defense.
“Smart work is always good work,” Dooley said. “I saw what I needed to see on both sides of the ball, and we even got some special teams work.
“On defense, I liked 11 hats to the ball. I saw pursuit, guys attacking, trying to make plays. They had some takeaways, but they also had some big stops, and the offense made some big plays.”
Dooley said the Jaguars are right where he wants them, although it can get better for next Saturday’s Southern spring game scheduled for 3 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Senior defensive end Jordan Lewis’ name came up again. Dooley is hoping a bulked-up, better-conditioned Lewis can create pressure more consistently, or at least take pressure off others who are trying to get to the quarterback. Lewis, who has 28.5 career sacks, battled shoulder and hamstring injuries last season.
“He’s got that quick first step you just can’t coach,” Dooley said. “The linebacker crew had a good day. They played fast. Daeshawn Davis made some plays for us.
“The improvement I was looking for is the defense. It gets misconstrued because I'm an offensive guy, but I’m actually harder on the defense. Those guys flew around and did some things. I thought we got a little pressure on the quarterback, from the inside and outside. Sometimes the offensive line stepped up and stopped that pressure.”
Dooley also mention cornerback Glenn Brown, who provides a solid foundation of pass defense with his man-to-man cover skills. Cornelius “Rudy” Dyson also caught Dooley’s eye as well as Carline Davis, junior college transfer Benny McCray and Tyler Judson.
“Brown is still standing out for me,” Dooley said. “Carline Davis is doing a great job. He’s long and playing with a lot of confidence. Benny McCray is doing great, like a leader. He’s knowledgeable of his assignment and knows about football. Cornelius Dyson is making some plays, and Tyler Judson is not backing away from the competition.”
Dooley said all three quarterbacks performed well and that senior Bubba McDaniel was especially impressive early on.
“All of them were successful getting us in the end zone,” Dooley said. “The very first drive we started at the 3-yard line and Bubba McDaniel drove the offense 97 yards for a touchdown. That’s always impressive.
“(McDaniel) continues to get more comfortable with the offense. He understands what I’m looking for, and what the quarterback coach (Jonathan Smith) is looking for. He’s a very coachable young man. Neither of the other two guys are far off.”
Dooley also cited the play of transfer running back Kendric Rhymes and receivers Khalil White and Ed Magee.