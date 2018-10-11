Danny Johnson jogged out onto the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday as he’d done every fall for the past four years.
He took a spot in the back of the end zone and looked up at the massive video board across the field, waiting for the opening kickoff, just as he did the year before.
He was playing the same position in the same sport in the same stadium. His entire family was still watching from the stands. His son, Aiden, was once again the first person he sought out before and after the game.
“It was just like the Bayou Classic again,” Johnson said afterward, still beaming from playing in his home state for the first time as a professional athlete. Yes, Johnson and the Washington Redskins were still reeling from the 43-19 loss they’d just suffered at the hands of the New Orleans Saints moments earlier.
But Johnson is comfortable in this setting — maybe the most comfortable he’s been in months.
Even though it all feels familiar, nothing is truly the same.
Three hundred seventeen days passed between the time Johnson walked off the field at his fourth and final Bayou Classic and when he returned with Washington for a Monday night NFL game against his childhood favorite team.
It might as well have been a lifetime.
The last time Danny Johnson was in New Orleans, he arrived on a chartered bus.
On Sunday, he flew into town on a chartered jet.
The last time he played a football game in Louisiana, he spent the previous night in the Airport Hilton in nearby Kenner.
Sunday night, he laid his head in the Ritz Carlton, one of the nicest hotels in the city.
Before last December, Johnson had never lived more than 50 miles from Southern’s campus.
Immediately after his senior season, Johnson moved to Miami for several months to train for the NFL draft. He eventually signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He has since made trips to Boston, Baltimore and Phoenix for games and spent training camp in Richmond, Virginia.
Johnson is no longer a star. He isn’t the unquestioned leader of his team. He isn’t even guaranteed a roster spot for next week.
So it was nice, if only for a moment, to stand on familiar ground.
“I was just happy to be back here and play here again,” Johnson said.
It was only fitting Johnson had the best game so far in New Orleans.
He didn’t play on defense, he returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.
The highlight of the night came in the fourth quarter when Johnson made a play on a short kickoff for his first career tackle.
Including the Bayou Classics, it stood as his 18th tackle under the Superdome lights.
It’s only a small step in his career, but Johnson will take whatever he can get to make a name for himself in Washington.
Considered to be an undersized cornerback coming out of a smaller school, Johnson became one of the surprises of training camp this summer, one of two undrafted free agents to make the Redskins' final roster.
Johnson is the first Jaguar to play in an NFL regular-season game since tight end Rashaun Allen in 2014 for Seattle.
It was only the latest in a string of hurdles Johnson cleared since he left Southern — among them, receiving an first invitation for the Senior Bowl as a Jaguar in 23 years.
“I’ve just been trying to get out there and make plays,” Johnson said. “Do whatever I can to stay on the team. I’m just waiting for my time to come on defense. I feel like it’ll come eventually.”
The most difficult part of Johnson’s journey, he said, is being away from his son.
He has flown his family up to Washington for home games each week — including Aiden, who tries to convince his dad to let him take off school to visit longer. Johnson’s mother, Lisa Ferguson-Johnson, makes sure they leave games early enough on Sundays to have him back in class Monday morning.
Johnson never hid the importance of his son in his life. Now 7 years old, Aiden was a frequent guest of Johnson’s postgame interviews at Southern. Leading up to the draft, Johnson said he dedicated all his hard work to Aiden.
When Johnson visited Southern for the first time since signing with the Redskins two weeks ago for homecoming — the Redskins had a bye — Aiden was by his side the entire time. He even made time to read to Aiden's class at Jackson Elementary and visit the Head Start program.
The ultimate goal, Johnson said, is to settle in enough to bring Aiden to Washington.
“He needs that support,” Ferguson-Johnson said. “He’s up there by himself and we believe in family. Everybody goes up (to Washington) to support him.”
Johnson has another set of fans back in Baton Rouge.
Johnson stays in touch with his Southern teammates, talking to players and coaches on a regular basis.
He says it’s important to be a role model for future Southern players who might doubt the possibility of playing professionally out of a small school.
Demerio Houston, who took over Johnson’s cornerback position and his role as senior defensive captain, kept himself awake Monday night to watch his friend play against the Saints on TV — even though Houston knew his team had a 6 a.m. practice set for Tuesday.
As far as Houston can see, it’s the same old Danny.
“It gives us the hope we can make it, too,” Houston said. “He made it. Why can’t we?”