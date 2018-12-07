Former NFL standout and star linebacker at Southern University Isiah Robertson died Thursday after a car crash in Texas, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Robertson, 69, was driving a limousine "at an unsafe speed" in rainy conditions Thursday night in Mebank, Texas, causing the limousine to skid in the roadway and come to a stop, police said. The limo was then struck by a truck and pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was struck again.

There were passengers in the limousine, but their conditions were unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

Robertson was a four-time NFL All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler after being selected No. 10 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in in the 1971 NFL Draft.

Robertson played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before retiring in 1982.

He was a star linebacker at Southern from 1967-'70 and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Robertson is a New Orleans native and attended Covington High School.

