Almost 60 years after he coached his final game, Arnett “Ace” Mumford is to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
The legendary Southern University coach joins six other HBCU greats to be inducted into the Hall’s 10th class since its creation in 2009, including fellow Jaguar Rich “Tombstone” Jackson.
Other Class of 2019 inductees include Emerson Boozer (Maryland Eastern Shore), Hugh Douglas (Central State), Frank Lewis (Grambling State), Timmy Newsome (Winston-Salem State) and John Taylor (Delaware State).
The 10th Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Feb. 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we congratulate the Class of 2019,” BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee Doug Williams said in a news release. “To be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in its first 10 years is quite an honor. Just take a look at those historical names.”
Mumford and Jackson are the fifth and sixth inductees from Southern to make it into the Hall of Fame, joining Aeneas Williams (2016), Isaiah “Butch” Robertson (2017), Mel Blount (2011) and Harold Carmichael (2018).
Former athletic director and coach Marino Casem was also inducted in 2014, but primarily for his time at Alcorn State.
Mumford was a staple of early black college football prior to coming to Baton Rouge where he coached from 1936 to 1961.
During his time on the Bluff, Mumford led the Jaguars to five black national championships and at least a share of 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. He was also into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
To this day he is Southern’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 195-104-2 and the namesake of Southern’s football stadium.
Jackson played on both sides of the ball for Southern from 1962-65 but made a name for himself at defensive end.
While he was an undrafted free agent, Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and finished his career as the Denver Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks. He was also an inaugural member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.
While at Southern, the New Orleans native was also a stand out member of the track team. He still holds the Louisiana collegiate record for shot put.