Southern coach Jason Rollins was in no mood to award style points or demerits Saturday night. His Jaguars held off the high-powered Alcorn State Braves by the narrowest of margins in a 38-35 victory at A.W. Mumford Stadium, and that was good enough for him.
“I don’t care about any of that,” Rollins said, responding to a question about the defense’s inability to slow down Alcorn star quarterback Felix Harper and his mates. “I just want to win. We’re injured and banged up in some spots, so the guys on the field competed and worked their butts off. The stats don’t matter. Only the win matters.”
The visitors piled up 447 yards and 24 first downs, converting 5 of 10 third-down plays and 2 of 4 fourth-down attempts while punting only twice.
But the Braves never took the lead.
The Southern defense battled hard and came up with two fumble recoveries and a goal-line stand on four tries inside the Jaguars' 5-yard line. Southern was close to getting off the field several times on Alcorn scoring drives but gave up one score on a fourth-down play, another on the final snap of the first half and another on a 39-yard pass play on third-and-7.
The tone was set on the game’s first possession when Alcorn needed only five plays to reach the Southern 9-yard line. But Tyler Judson forced a fumble by LeCharles Pringle as he neared the end zone, and Ray Anderson recovered. Southern’s offense then took the initiative with an 11-play, 87-yard scoring drive.
Later in the first half, the Jaguars defense set up the offense when Jakob Pappillion knocked the ball loose from Niko Duffey and Tyran Nash recovered at the Alcorn 6-yard line. Jerodd Sims scored a touchdown two plays later to put Southern ahead 14-7.
Anderson finished with 11 tackles, four of them for loss including one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Chase Foster and Davin Cotton had nine tackles each. Nash also blocked a PAT that allowed Southern to hold a one-point lead after Alcorn’s fourth touchdown.
While the Jaguars defense was battered, it was a far better result than the week before, when Prairie View scored 48 points and had 504 yards in a 48-21 beating.
“Each guy was accountable. We pointed the thumb at ourselves and knew we had to look in the mirror and step up ourselves,” Anderson said. “You don’t win games on Saturday; you win them on Tuesday through Thursday. We did a good job answering those calls this week, playing physical and fast, wrapping guys up and getting them on the ground, and it showed tonight.”
Seeing-eye punt
Southern punter Martell Fontenot came up big late in the first half with his best of the season.
Playing from the 49, Fontenot hit a low end-over-end kick that skipped to the right past Alcorn returner Manny Jones and out of bounds at the Alcorn 3. Southern recovered a fumble at the Alcorn 6-yard line on the next play, which led the the Jaguars' second TD.
Injuries
DE Jordan Lewis (hamstring) and DB Tamaurice Smith dressed but did not play. Cotton returned for the first time since being injured Oct. 9 against Texas Southern. The Jaguars also lost RB Kobe Dillon and DT Camron Peterson in the third quarter. Neither player returned.
Numerology
Southern snapped a five-game losing streak to Alcorn. ... Southern’s previous last win was 41-33 in 2016. ... Transfer WR Calif Gossett made his first catch of the season on Southern’s first snap and finished with three catches for 72 yards. ... RB Jerodd Sims scored three times, his first touchdowns since the spring season.
Captains
Southern’s captains were TE Gregory Perkins and DE Tyran Nash. Southern won the coin toss and declined the option to the second half. Alcorn State elected to receive the opening kickoff.